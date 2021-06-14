Why Mosimane is under additional pressure ahead of Caf Champions League semi-finals

The former Bafana Bafana coach has two continental tittles to his name - one with Masandawana in 2016, and one with the Red Devils last season

While former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is closing in on a third Caf Champions League title, it's not all plain sailing for his Al Ahly side in Egypt right now.

Mosimane's first season in charge of Africa's club of the Century, Al Ahly, couldn't have gone much better as he helped them lift the treble of the Caf Champions League, the domestic league title and the Egyptian Cup.

Detractors may say that he arrived a few months into the season and that the groundwork had already been laid. That's arguable, but what is for sure is that Mosimane now has high standards to maintain, at a club whose fan-base are very much used to winning trophies.

A failure to match last season's achievements and the pressure from fans and ex-players alike could quickly make the five-time PSL league-winning coach's stay in Egypt very difficult.

What are Mosimane's challenges?

He guided Al Ahly to the Caf Champions League semi-finals by beating former club Sundowns in the previous round, which certainly ticked a couple of boxes. But that will quickly be forgotten if the Reds crash out to a tough ES Tunis side in the two-legged semi-final, scheduled for June 19 and 26.

So that's one hurdle which needs to be cleared.

Then there's the local league, where Al Ahly currently sit a huge 14 points behind league leaders Zamalek. To lose the title to their arch rivals from Cairo would be a massive blow for Ahly.

They do at least have six games in hand on the Whites, but it's Zamalek who have the points in the bag right now.

In the local Cup, Al Ahly have had their last eight match against ENPPI postponed, and they could still potentially face Zamalek in the semi-finals.

The point is, there's no certainty of Mosimane's team winning any silverware this season.

And if they had to concede the league to Zamalek, while being eliminated from the two cup competitions, Mosimane's future at the club would be a lot shakier. That may be a bit unfair, but at the very top level, the demand for success is insatiable.

Such thoughts may indeed be in the back of the 56-year-old's mind this week as he prepares his men to face ES Tunis, away from home in Rades.