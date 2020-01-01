Why Mokwena’s departure to Mamelodi Sundowns is a big loss for Orlando Pirates - Makhanya

The retired Buccaneers midfielder looks at how the the ex-coach's departure will affect his former club in the future

Former midfielder Joseph Makhanya believes coach Rhulani Mokwena’s departure to is a big loss for the Soweto giants.

‘Duku-Duku’ hopes his former club and the astute tactician have an agreement that he can return to the former African champions once he feels he matured in his coaching career.

The Soweto-born legend’s sentiments come after the Brazilians have confirmed the 35-year-old’s return to Chloorkop to re-unite with coach Pitso Mosimane.

“For me, I think it’s a loss because we expected a lot from him. He has a bright future there’s no doubt about that,” Makhanya told Goal.

“I thought he’s somebody they are grooming for a head coaching job in the future. One thing that I like about him is the undying passion he has for the game. Not all coaches have Rhulani’s passion for the game - it’s a loss in that sense.

“Pirates should have kept him in a different capacity. He would have grown and three or four years down the line, he would be an asset for the club. He is learning and that’s what I like about him.

“Maybe he could have been used as a scout. This is not just a coach based on his professional profile but you can go back to the grassroots level, you’ll still find his name.

"He didn’t neglect the grassroots development projects and that says a lot about his personality and passion.

“He invests a lot in the youth and even if he was involved with Pirates, he was still working with the youth development structures and that's rare.”

The retired player also shared a message to the Ghost, saying they must accept that in football, players and coaches come and go.

“I am certain that the supporters are also hurt by his departure. I just wish there could be a kind of a decision or arrangement to say, ‘Rhulani you can come back if you want to’,” he added.

“The supporters are hurt because they loved him. Even if the new coach [Josef Zinnbauer] has come in and managed to bring back the club to winning ways, they still had that soft spot for him.

“I think all the supporters saw him as one of the best coaches and one for the future. Let’s just wish him all the best at Sundowns.”

Mokwena left Pirates early this year to replace Norman Mapeza at where he led the Chilli Boys to a draw against in his only match in charge before the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He left Chippa to return to Pirates after his contract ran out at the end of June.