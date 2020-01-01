Why Modiba snubbed Mamelodi Sundowns and signed new SuperSport United deal

The left-footed player, who is a Bafana Bafana international, remains hopeful of securing a move to a European club

SuperSport United utility player Aubrey Modiba has opened up about his failed transfer to their Tshwane rivals .

The 24-year-old player was on the radar of Masandawana during the recent January transfer window with Matsatsantsa open to selling him.

However, the two teams could not agree on terms and Modiba, who was free to sign a pre-contract with any club as he was in the final six months of his deal with SuperSport, decided to remain loyal to Kaitano Tembo's side.

The former youth international has since extended his stay with Matsatsantsa by signing a new four-and-a-half-year deal.

“I think we all know that there were a lot of speculation regarding my future. So, we sat down with my team and spoke about it and they understood," Modiba told Far Post.

"They wanted me to stay, you know they’ve been good to me, so I didn’t see any reason for me not to renew with them."

The former player was open to joining Sundowns, who have been dominating South African football in recent years under coach Pitso Mosimane's guidance.

“That’s why it took so long for me to sign. The talks of me joining Sundowns were very true. Sundowns approached SuperSport, and Sundowns have been doing great," he said.

"They’ve been winning the league and playing in the Caf . They compete for the league every season, so one wouldn’t mind being part of that.

“So, I told them (SuperSport) what I wanted, a lot happened behind the scenes, but I didn’t focus more on it plus I had an injury. So, I told myself if it happens it happens, if it doesn’t happen then it doesn’t happen."

Modiba is still keen to ply his trade in Europe one day, even though his immediate future remains tied the Tshwane outfit.

“All I can say is that my dream has been to play abroad you know. They promised that if something comes up, obviously they won’t stand in my way, " he added.

"But locally, I want to honour my contract with SuperSport, like I said if something happens it happens, then if not, everything happens for a reason."

Modiba, who recently recovered from an injury, has netted four goals in 11 Premier Soccer League ( ) matches this season.

SuperSport will be away to Stellenbosch FC at Cape Town Stadium in a league match on Friday.