Why Mhango is so vital for Orlando Pirates

Mhango's hunger to score goals was in evidence during the 25 minutes the 28-year-old featured against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Stadium

The return from injury of striker Gabadinho Mhango cannot be understated if the Buccaneers are to challenge for more silverware this season.

If you search the internet for '[Pirates coach Josef] Zinnbauer rues missed chances', there are multiple entries over the past few months, including some related comments from last weekend's 1-0 defeat to .

The point is, the recently-crowned MTN8 champions are seemingly the most likely team to challenge Sundowns for the league and under Zinnbauer, they have assembled a healthy-looking squad.

More teams

Their defensive options are solid and there's plenty of creativity in midfield. But to seriously challenge for the league, they are also going to need prolific goalscorers.

And that's exactly what Mhango was last season, when he netted 16 league goals for Bucs.

However, due to injury, he's barely played this season and has in recent matches slowly been regaining full match fitness with appearances off the substitutes bench.

The likes of Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabasa deputised well in the Malawian’s absence.

Mabasa is however also injured now. Lepasa meanwhile is still a young striker making his way in the and cannot be expected to carry the burden all season long. He's also currently sidelined with injury.

New signing Jean Marc Makusu still has to prove himself and he didn't help his case by missing a sitter against Downs, although to be fair, he's only played a few minutes for Bucs.

Another option is Zimbabwean Terrence Dzvukamanja. The Zimbabwean though has never been prolific in and at times tends to be more of a creator, drifting out wide or into deeper positions to link-up play.

That's not the case though with Mhango, who is direct, and most often deadly. He's got that insatiable appetite for goals which top strikers have.

He provided a quick cameo of that against Sundowns last weekend - within a few minutes of coming off the bench, he already had three shots on goal.

Article continues below

Even if they tend to be selfish, most teams would much rather have a goal-obsessed striker who misses chances, than a shy marksman who lacks the confidence to take things into his own hands.

Reliable strikers are not easy to come by in the PSL. Sundowns have one in Peter Shalulile, who finished joint top scorer in the league last season, tied with Mhango. If 'Gaba' can stay fit and regain his best form, there's little doubt he had the potential to at least get Pirates into the title race.

The likes of Thembinkosi Lorch, Vincent Pule and Fortune Makaringe will also likely chip in with goals from midfield. Mabasa will also score goals when he's back. But the Sea Robbers still need a talisman striker, a proven scorer, and that man is Mhango.