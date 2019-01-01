Why Maritzburg United's second goal against Kaizer Chiefs was legitimate - Damon

Moseamedi scored twice as the Team of Choice knocked Amakhosi out of the Telkom Knockout Cup but his late strike caused confusion among fans

Fifa and Caf Referees Development Officer and Instructor Jerome Damon has explained why ’s second and winning goal against was legitimate.

Judas Moseamedi came from an offside position when Bandile Shandu was in possession of the ball and the lanky striker duly slotted home to make it 2-1 for the Team of Choice from an onside position seconds later.

A section of fans felt while Moseamedi may have been onside at the time the ball was played to him, he already had an advantage over the opposition defence because he was coming from an offside position.

Damon explained the rules to South African fans, as published by Safa Media.

"There was no offside in Maritzburg's second goal," Damon told Safa.

"A player is in an offside position when he is closer to the goal line than his second-last opponent and the ball. Therefore, the Maritzburg United goalscorer was behind the ball and was not offside," he said.

"There is no issue of gaining an advantage because gaining an advantage is judged if the player is in an offside position and if the ball is deflected or rebounds from a teammate, opponent or goal posts.

"Therefore, Maritzburg United scored a legitimate and good goal," concluded Damon.

The Team of Choice will face in the Telkom Knockout Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 14.