Why March is a crunch month for Kaizer Chiefs

The Glamours Boys' last win came on January 21st against TTM, since then they have been on a run of eight games without victory including four defeats

Floundering Kaizer Chiefs will be hoping to use the month of March to restore some lost pride.

After a promising January, during which time the club recorded four wins, including three in succession, February turned into a nightmare for the Glamour Boys.

It started with a 2-1 defeat to second-tier side Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup and ended with a 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League. In between was a 2-1 defeat to AmaZulu and a 1-1 draw with SuperSport United in the domestic league, and a 0-0 stalemate with Horoya in the Champions League.

In what had already been a tough season, largely caused by the club's transfer ban, it feels as if the team's morale and confidence are at an all-time low after the battering in Ouagadougou against Wydad - which was a record-equaling margin of defeat in the Premier Soccer League era (since 1996).

For several reasons, March should offer Amakhosi some respite.

Firstly, there are less fixtures, after what has been a frenetic few months, which should allow for some regrouping, more time spent on the training pitch, and also for players with injuries to recover.

Currently, Chiefs are scheduled to play only four matches in the month, although it could be five once the postponed match against TTM is rescheduled.

First up is a Caf Champions League Group C match against Atletico Petroleos Luanda. The Angolans are currently lying bottom of the group, and Amakhosi have the added advantage that the match is at home - at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 6 March.

Four days later (March 10), they play the team currently bottom of the domestic league, Maritzburg United.

Then Chiefs are scheduled for the return game against Atletico Petroleos of Angola on March 16. Away excursions in Africa are never easy, but in this case Amakhosi do not have to travel out of the Southern African region - it's one of the shorter trips on the continent.

Assuming Gavin Hunt's side can pick up a few positive results in that period, they would then have set themselves up nicely for the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates on March 21. Having already lost three times to Bucs this season, victory would go a long way to restoring some pride.

So it's certainly there for the taking for the Glamour Boys in March. But of course, that also comes with added pressure - more poor results, from what should be at least three winnable games, and the current problems will only be compounded.