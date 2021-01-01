Why Manyama's suspension comes at a bad time for Kaizer Chiefs

The last time the Glamour Boys beat Bucs was on the 29th of February 2020, with the former MP Black Aces and CT City player scoring the only goal

For Lebogang Manyama's own career and for Kaizer Chiefs' hopes of beating Orlando Pirates in Sunday's Soweto derby, the former PSL Player of the Season's suspension could not have come at a worse time.

Manyama will not be available for the match at the FNB Stadium after accumulating four yellow cards, most recently in the 1-1 league draw with Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

Manyama was on the score-sheet in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, rescuing a point with a well-taken header.

He then followed that with an excellent performance and was arguably his side's best player in the 0-0 draw away to Angolan side Petro de Luanda in a Caf Champions League Group C encounter.

With Samir Nurkovic missing the first three months of the season, Khama Billiat out for the past three months, and with other forwards such as Lazarous Kambole, Bernard Parker and Leonardo Castro failing to offer much assistance on the goal scoring front, Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has been crying out all season for a senior, proven player like Manyama to step up.

Hunt even made Manyama captain at one stage, but that failed to have the desired effect as by his own high standards, Manyama was badly off-form for the opening months of the season.

This is after all the same player who was the top goal-scorer (with 13 goals) in the league for the 2016/17 season, even though he was not even playing as an out-and-out striker for Cape Town City.

He was also impressive for Amakhosi last season - the 30-year-old scored seven and added 10 assists.

Since the new year, he's shown a couple of glimpses, more so in recent games, of his old self. But now, just when the stage could have been set for Manyama to announce his return to form with by making an impact on the derby stage, an arbitrary suspension has ruled him out.



It's just the kind of thing that would happen to Chiefs in a season when so many things have seemingly gone against them.