Why Mane is one of the best in the world – Liverpool’s Robertson

The Reds defender has recollected the efforts of the 28-year-old against the Canaries and classified his wonder goal in the encounter as top class

left-back Andy Robertson has explained why his teammate Sadio Mane is one of the best players in the world, recalling his fine display against in February.

The forward produced a heroic display in the encounter, scoring the goal that made the difference on their way to clinching the Premier League title after a 30-year-wait.

With both sides struggling to outwit each other after 77 minutes of action, the international ended the deadlock in style.

Mane spin past his markers after he was set up by Jordan Henderson to cooly fire his effort home and secure all three points for Jurgen Klopp’s men at Carrow Road.

Robertson feels the performance from the African Footballer of the Year is one of the reasons why he is so highly rated.

“Norwich away was one of our most memorable trips of the season,” Robertson was quoted as saying by the club website.

“The result in itself was something to remember as our 17th win in a row left us needing just five more victories to secure the title with 12 fixtures remaining.

“The way the three points were earned will also live long in the memories of all who were there. Sadio went through his full repertoire of skill, strength, speed of thought and top-class finishing to get the goal that took us over the line.

“It wasn’t even the best of balls that set him up, it was just a hoof up the park by Hendo! Seriously, it was a great pass but Sadio still had a lot to do when he received the ball and I’m sure Hendo would agree that, in this case, the run made the pass.

“For Sadio to bring the ball down, spin away from his marker, turn and finish with his left foot was incredible. That’s why he’s one of the best players in the world, for me. How many other players could have scored a goal like that? Not many.

“I know from experience how difficult he is to deal with because I see it in training on a daily basis. He can do the unexpected, he can beat you with his upper body strength, he can go past you with skill or fly past you with speed.”

Mane has been with Liverpool since the summer of 2016 when he teamed up with the Premier League champions from .

The forward has been consistent for the Reds and played a key role as the club won the , Uefa Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles, among others.

Robertson has praised the forward for his steady showings for Liverpool and believes he has taken his game to the next level since his arrival at Anfield.

“As well as having that kind of talent, he has also become a lot more consistent,” he continued.

“When he first joined Liverpool, Sadio was already really good but he has become even better because his level of consistency has improved so much.

“Against Norwich, people maybe didn’t think there was a chance when the ball was in the air, so for him to turn that situation into a goal – and a decisive one at that – was incredible.”

Mane has registered three goals in three Premier League games in the 2020-21 season and will be expected to continue the fine form after the international break.