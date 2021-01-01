Why Mamelodi Sundowns won't beat Orlando Pirates so easily this time

The two old rivals will meet once more - this time in a league encounter - with the Buccaneers hosting the Brazilians in Soweto on Sunday afternoon

Quite a lot has changed since Orlando Pirates suffered a 4-1 drubbing to Mamelodi Sundowns in a Nedbank Cup quarter-final game, played just two weeks ago.

For starters, Sundowns' confidence has been knocked

About a month or so ago, the Brazilians looked to be cruising towards the league title. But some poor form – the Pretoria side have not won in their last four games - combined with the brilliant run AmaZulu are on, has seen Downs' lead at the summit slashed to just a single point.

They also recently lost their first league match of the season, against Kaizer Chiefs. And getting knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by a TTM side struggling near the foot of the table would have dented the confidence a little further.

What at some points seemed an almost invincible side, suddenly appears to have chinks in their armour.

Having come from 11 points behind Kaizer Chiefs last season to clinch the league championship, Sundowns won't need reminding about how the team at the top can be reeled in.

Of course, fatigue could well be a factor - considering Sundowns' travels in Africa - although this can be no excuse on Sunday as Pirates are busy with their own continental campaign and played in Nigeria on Wednesday night, losing 1-0 to Enyimba.

Pirates were not completely outplayed last time

It was one of those days when everything seemed to work for Sundowns in front of goal, and the opposite for Pirates. The scoreline was probably a bit harsh on the Buccaneers.





Both clubs are struggling

Not only are both teams on a poor run of results, but in both cases as well, the goals have dried up – Downs have scored just once in their last four games and Pirates have scored only once in their last three matches.

With so much on the line for both teams, there's a good chance Sunday's affair could be a tense, cagey, encounter without many goals. It would be very surprising if there's anything close to the number of goals we saw last time these two sides met - a 0-0 or a 1-0 may well be the outcome.

Who needs it more?

When it comes down to tense battles - and most games towards the end of the season tend to be this way - matches can be decided by the team which is prepared to dig deeper on the day.

Sundowns have the motivation of holding off AmaZulu, Arrows and the rest of the chasing pack, to make it four league championships in the last four seasons.

They'll also be stung by their recent poor results and will be desperate to bounce back - this is not a team which is used to not winning.

The Pirates players on the other hand may have an element of revenge in their minds when they go out onto the park on Sunday.

And if Bucs beat Sundowns, it would close the gap between them to just six points, with six games to play each, that could give the Sea Robbers an outside chance at snatching the title themselves.

We'll only know at around 17:00 on Saturday who wanted it more, but either way, this has the making of a tight battle.