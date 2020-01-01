Why Mamelodi Sundowns should focus on PSL title race rather than Caf Champions League

Goal explains why Masandawana should prioritise the domestic league over continent club competition

' early progression to the 2019/20 Caf quarter-finals has come at the right time.

Tshwane giants became one of the two teams alongside to book their spots in the knockout phase with two group stage games to spare last weekend.

They can now focus on trying to get their Premier Soccer League ( ) title defence back on track having failed to win their last two games in the competition.



A midweek defeat to has seen the Brazilians remain second behind leaders on the league table with 13 matches left.

Sundowns can still close the gap on Chiefs if they rediscover their winning form as they prepare for Sunday's Tshwane Derby clash with SuperSport United.

Remaining Matches

Sundowns are left with two winnable matches in their Group C campaign against Moroccan giants and former Angolan champions Petro de Luanda.

Avoiding an away defeat against Petro, who are winless in the group stage, on January 25 will see Masandawana win the group.

The 2016 Champions League winners will be looking to complete a double over Petro having thrashed them 3-0 at home on match-day one.

While an inconsistent Wydad side will then square off with Sundowns in Tshwane on January 31 in a match which could be a dead rubber for Pitso Mosimane's side.



The two-legged quarter-final matches are scheduled to start at the end of February which will allow Sundowns to focus on the domestic league.

Rest Key Players

The Chloorkop-based giants can afford to rest their key players in their last two Group C matches and still get some positive results as they boast a formidable squad.

The likes of Kennedy Mweene, Lyle Lakay, Wayne Arendse and Tiyani Mabunda would be ready to step up the plate and deliver as they are familiar with continental football.

Key players, Denis Onyango, Tebogo Langerman, Mosa Lebusa and Hlompho Kekana have been playing non-stop this season and they could really do with some rest.

The return of goal-scoring defender Ricardo Nascimento and former attacker Phakamani Mahlambi from their respective injuries has also come as a massive boost for Mosimane's side as they look to retain their PSL title.



Having well-tested key players for the domestic league games will be vital to Sundowns catching Chiefs and mounting a serious challenge for the coveted trophy.

