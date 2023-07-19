Why Mamelodi Sundowns new boy Maseko will not be a flop after transfer from SuperSport United - September

SuperSport United assistant coach Thabo September has tipped Mamelodi Sundowns new signing Tapelo Maseko to succeed.

WHAT HAPPENED? Maseko was confirmed as the latest acquisition by Sundowns in an early morning announcement on Tuesday. He becomes the Tshwane giants’ fourth signing of this off-season after Lesiba Nku, Junior Mendieta and Lucas Ribeiro Costa.

The Bafana Bafana fringe player arrives at Chloorkop amid reports linking him to Belgian side KVC Westerlo.

September coached Maseko in the SuperSport reserves for four years and also oversaw his promotion to the first team. He explains why he thinks the 20-year-old will not be a flop at Sundowns.

WHAT SEPTEMBER SAID: “He will succeed. He just needs to adjust to how things are done that side different from SuperSport,“ September told Sowetan Live.

“In terms of talent, they would not have taken him if he didn’t have it to succeed. I think it is just a matter of adjusting to a new environment, but I’m sure he will succeed.

“Competition is supposed to be difficult. They want to win the Champions League. They want to go to the Club World Cup, so it has to be difficult to break into such a team. The ambitions are different, so I’m happy for him and I think that’s where you measure yourself when you have the best players around you, you get better.

“You can’t go down as much as we had great players, but all of them went to Sundowns, so it just says he is part of that level. It’s good, let’s hope he plays a lot of games.

“I’m not really surprised by his progress. When you get signed here in SA the biggest contract you will get is from Sundowns, if not then, you go overseas.

“Sundowns is a team that buys the best players in the country, so I would love to see him going overseas at some point. He has time and I think he is in the right club.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Some fans fear Maseko might struggle for game time like a number of players who arrive at Chloorkop amid hype but fail to command regular football.

The name of Lesedi Kapinga has prominently mentioned when fans discuss capable players who struggled to assert themselves at Masandawana. Other players include Gift Motupa, Thabiso Kutumela and Lebohang Maboe.

With Cassius Mailula set to leave Sundowns for Major League Soccer side Toronto FC, there are expectations for Maseko to become the club's next big hit.

WHAT NEXT FOR MASEKO? Maseko is expected to get his first taste of action for Sundowns during their pre-season tour of the Netherlands.