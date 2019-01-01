Why Mamelodi Sundowns have the edge over Kaizer Chiefs – Mphela

The former Amakhosi and Masandawana striker has revealed the mood behind the scenes in the camp ahead of the PSL clash

Having played for both and , former striker Katlego Mphela believes the Chloorkop-based club has the edge over the Soweto giants and explains the mood in the camp ahead of this game.

‘Killer’ on the other hand has warned the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions not to undermine the in-form Amakhosi as the two giants meet on Sunday afternoon.

The former Bafana Bafana striker has stated that he cannot wait for the encounter, saying the Shell Helix Cup result means the clash is a grudge match on the part of Masandawana.

“I think it's a bit tense in camp ahead of such a game because of its magnitude, the mood is not usual compared to preparing for any other game. Obviously both teams have history and they want to preserve it,” Mphela told Goal.

“They don’t want to lose and I think it’s difficult to say who are the favourites, but Sundowns have the edge because they lost in the Shell Cup.

“People tend to forget that Sundowns didn’t field their best team. On the other hand, knowing Pitso, he doesn’t like to lose and I’m sure he will plan for this game.

“He knows what to do but you cannot write off Chiefs because they have former Sundowns players such as Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat who are doing well. They have a point to prove and are both doing well at the moment.”

Although the former Jomo Cosmos player admits that the match set for Loftus Versfeld Stadium is not a title decider, he added both teams will fight for a win to protect their pride.

“I think both coaches know what is at stake and even if it’s not a title decider, it’s still a crucial clash, it remains competitive. Sundowns have depth, even if they don’t play their best players – they can still go and compete,” he continued.

“However, I cannot say the same for Chiefs because we only know their first-team players but not really sure about depth.

“Having said that, it’s still early in the season, we cannot talk about the title as yet.”

Moreover, the retired 34-year-old striker has shared his thoughts on the fact that the 4-2 win for the Naturena-based club a fortnight ago will push the former African champions to seek revenge.

“I’m with the supporters on that one, it’s a grudge match for sure and I have to say they must come to the stadium and witness this one,” Mphela added.

“There will be fireworks and I am sure both teams will come with guns blazing and I don’t see any team holding back.

“I agree it will be revenge for Sundowns because a big team cannot afford to lose irrespective of the competition or the Cup they play for. I can’t wait to see the match.”