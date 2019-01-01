Why Mamelodi Sundowns have struggled in the Telkom Knockout Cup

Goal explains why the Brazilians have struggled in the competition, ahead of their semi-final clash with Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday

have been trying to rekindle their love affair with the Telkom Knockout Cup in recent years.

The Tshwane giants are the joint second most successful team in the history of the South African having won three titles, the same as .

However, the last time they lifted the coveted trophy was in 2015 when they defeated the most decorated club in the tournament's history, in the final.

Since then Sundowns have struggled in the competition, but they are now in the semi-finals for the first time since 2015.

Making your own luck

Sundowns' heavy schedule has been a problem for the team since they started doing well in the Caf by reaching the group and knockout stages under Pitso Mosimane.

In 2016, they faced their Tshwane rivals SuperSport United in the quarter-finals while attempting to catch up in the league playing in midweek and weekends soon after winning the Champions League title.

A Masandawana side which looked fatigued was unlucky to lose to SuperSport on penalties after dominating the match, but they were let down by poor finishing on the day.

Defeats to in the 2017 first round and FC in the 2018 quarter-finals followed as they dominated matches only to lose after failing to take their chances.

This year Sundowns seem to be creating their own luck in the competition by working even harder and not relying on their natural talent, while also displaying their fighting spirit.

They produced an impressive performance to thump FC 5-0 in the Round of 16, before coming from 1-0 down to defeat Chippa on penalties.

No Hunger

Soon after winning the Telkom Knockout in 2015, Sundowns became obsessed with winning the Caf Champions League for the first time.

As a result, Masandawana lost their desire and hunger to win the domestic Cup as they suffered surprise defeats to Baroka and Chippa when they were clear favourites to win.



Prior to this year's tournament, they had played five games in the Cup - registering three defeats and two wins which is a poor record for a big club like Sundowns, who should be taking every competition seriously.

The Brazilians seem to have rediscovered their groove in the Cup this year with key players having stepped up and played instrumental roles in helping the team perform well.

Goalkeeper Denis Onyango was simply unbeatable against AmaZulu, while playmaker Themba Zwane provided two beautiful assists on the day and attacker Gaston Sirino grabbed a brace in the win over Chippa.

This could be the year Sundowns clinch their fourth Telkom Knockout title if their players continue to show their hunger and fighting spirit in the competition.