Why Mamelodi Sundowns have no reason to field full-strength squad against VUT

Coach Pitso Mosimane has a big decision to make regarding his team selection ahead of the cup clash

Premier Soccer League ( ) champions are entering a crucial period in their 2019/20 campaign.

The Tshwane giants will take on lower division side Vaal University of Technology (VUT) on Sunday which is probably their easiest fixture thus far this season.

The Nedbank Cup Last 16 match will present an opportunity to rest key players for Pitso Mosimane with his side facing a heavy fixture schedule.

Sundowns have already played four games in February and they are scheduled to play two more before the end of the month including a trip to .

Mosimane needs to rotate part of his side to keep key players fresh ahead of the a vital Caf quarter-final first-leg clash with on February 29.

Masandawana have a big and formidable squad, but injuries have hit their camp with Thapelo Morena having recently joined a long list of players nursing long-term injuries.

Sibusiso Vilakazi, Gaston Sirino, Hlompho Kekana and Mosa Lebusa will all miss the cup match due to suspension after picking up their fourth yellow cards of the season against Bloemfontein in midweek.

Motjeka Madisha, Andile Jali, Denis Onyango and Themba Zwane are the quartet who immediately spring to mind among players who should be rested this weekend.

The abovementioned players have been playing regularly since the start of the season and they could really do with some rest.

However, Ricardo Nascimento, Anthony Laffor and Jose Ali Meza deserve a chance to prove their fitness against VUT after returning from injuries in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Keletso Makgalwa, Wayne Arendse, Kennedy Mweene, Sphelele Mkhulise and Tiyani Mabunda will relish the opportunity to impress and try to force their way back into the starting line-up.

Most Sundowns fans will be looking forward to seeing more of Nicholus Lukhubeni after the youngster netted a contender for Goal of the Season against last weekend.

However, Masandawana cannot afford to underestimate VUT, who caused an upset when they eliminated PSL side Lamontville at home in the Last 32 encounter.

Steve Komphela fielded a second-string team which featured a couple of youngsters from their reserve team and the move backfired as they lost to the ABC Motsepe League side on penalties.

VUT are likely to offer little resistance away to Sundowns, who have an impressive home record as they are undefeated in their last 10 games - including their current five-match winning streak.

The quality, experience and the hunger of the Brazilians' fringe players, who are keen to impress, will prove too much for the semi-professional side.