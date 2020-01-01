Why Mamelodi Sundowns have edge over Kaizer Chiefs in PSL title race after Bidvest Wits win

Goal takes a look at why Amakhosi should be wary of Masandawana, who resumed their campaign with a victory over the Students

The Tshwane giants were forced to dig deep to secure a 3-2 victory over a stubborn Students side in an error-ridden Nedbank Cup semi-final match on Saturday night.

Both sets of players were understandably sluggishness as they made their return to competitive action following a four-month break which was enforced by the coronavirus pandemic.



Sundowns controlled large parts of the contest, but their defence was generous enough to hand Wits two cheap goals through Motjeka Madisha's errors.

The 25-year-old centre back endured a nightmare night as he was at fault for both goals conceded by the Brazilians and he was punished by a ruthless Terence Dzvukumanja, who grabbed a brace at Orlando Stadium.

However, Madisha's blushes were saved by Lyle Lakay's magnificent last-minute free-kick which snatched a dramatic win for Sundowns, who will now face Bloemfontein in the final on September 9.

The former under-20 captain remains a quality central defender and he was, unfortunately, let down by lack of match sharpness on the night.

Madisha will have to improve his match fitness and sharpness ahead of the 2019/20 PSL season resumption, with Sundowns set to take on in the first league game on Tuesday.



Coach Pitso Mosimane has the luxury to replace Madisha with experienced centre-back Wayne Arendse or highly-rated versatile defender Rivaldo Coetzee if the tactician feels that there is a need for change at the back.

The PSL champions are placed second on the league standings - four points behind the leaders, Chiefs, but the former have a game in hand as the Gauteng giants are set to resume their tussle for the PSL title.

Sundowns will have a slight match fitness edge over Chiefs, who will only be in action on Wednesday when they face off with a wounded Wits side at FNB Stadium in what will be their first game since the restart.

The hard-fought win over the Clever Boys has given the Brazilians a taste of what's to come in the next few weeks and the match has also prepared them both physically and mentally.

With all matches being played behind closed in order to curb the spread of Covid-19, Masandawana can now focus and performing in the unfamiliar surroundings with no fans.

Chiefs, on the other hand, will be under pressure when they face Wits as the Soweto giants lost their last competitive game which was a surprise defeat to FC in March.

For Mosimane's side, it's all about building momentum heading into their final nine matches in the league, which include a crucial encounter against Chiefs on August 27.

A win over Pirates at Dobsonville Stadium will see Sundowns cut Chiefs' lead to one point and this will put more pressure on Ernst Middendorp's men heading into their clash with Wits.

Ladies and gentlemen, please fasten your seat belt as we are gearing up for an exciting end of the season.