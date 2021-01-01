Why Mamelodi Sundowns can have no excuses against Black Leopards

After drawing 1-1 against Swallows, Downs coach Manqoba Mngqithi mentioned that injuries in the camp have 'had a very negative impact'

will be hoping to end a three-match winless spell in the league when they take on Black at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Sundowns made a blistering start to the league season and remain one of two teams, the other being Swallows FC, who are unbeaten.

However, the wheels have come off just a little bit in recent weeks - draws against SuperSport United, Bloemfontein and Swallows have allowed the Birds and Matsatsantsa to draw level on points at the top of the table with Downs.

Squad strength means injuries are no excuse

Yes the Brazilians have had some injury issues of late, including defenders Ricardo Nascimento, Brian Onyango, Bangaly Soumahoro, Lyle Lakay and Mxolisi Mudau.

But it's not been in defence where they have been struggling, but rather in attack - they've scored just once in the last three games.

And against Swallows last weekend, Aubrey Modiba, arguably one of the best players in the while at SuperSport, was an unused substitute, despite Lakay's absence at left-back.

The likes of Gift Motupa and Haashim Domingo were also unused subs while Sibusiso Vilakazi came off the bench. In short, Downs have an embarrassment of riches and cannot use injuries as an excuse.

Lidoda Duvha currently on the ropes

It's been a tough season for Leopards so far and things got worse last weekend when they lost 3-0 to fellow smugglers to leave them marooned in the relegation zone.

That resulted in the club sacking head coach Dylan Kerr. With just a day to prepare for caretaker coaches Lehlohonolo Seema and Morgan Shivambu, its a tough ask to come up against the defending league champions.

The Limpopo side will also be without the suspended Edwin Gyimah - the former hard-man has been a key player for them this season.

Record vs Leopards

Also in Downs' favour is a very strong record against Lidoda Duvha - in 17 previous matches they have won 14 and lost three. The last time Leopards beat Masandawana was in 2007.