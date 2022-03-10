Why Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly clash can be season-defining match for both teams - Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi feels his side's upcoming Caf Champions League clash against Al Ahly could be a season-defining encounter for both teams.



The two African giants are scheduled to meet in a Group A reverse fixture at FNB Stadium with Masandawana having claimed a 1-0 win over Egyptian football heavyweights in Cairo almost two weeks ago.



Sundowns are placed at the top of the group standings on seven points, three points ahead of Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly, with three games left for both teams, but Mngqithi believes their highly anticipated clash can determine their campaign.



"We are heading into a very tough encounter. It's a game that has so much insight and a game that can determine our season," Mngqithi told the media.



"It is also a game of consequence as both Al Ahly and ourselves are looking for a result that can maybe get us into the quarter-finals.



"Or stamp their position in the group stages, also considering that they lost the recent match against us at their home ground.



The experienced tactician is anticipating an entertaining match as both teams are expected to adopt an attacking approach as they battle for Group A supremacy.



"Obviously, they will now come with vengeance hoping to try and upset us. But it's a match that I think is enjoyable for the spectators," he added.



"[This is] because I believe when two big clubs face each other with a mentality to try and win the match and not just play for a draw or consolidate their place in gaining a point by not conceding, it becomes a very interesting match for the spectators.



"So I believe that's one thing that will make the match very special for the spectators because both teams will be looking for a result. Whichever the result goes, it will have a positive spinoff in the public eye."