Why Makhanya rejected Mamelodi Sundowns as SA Under-23 star opens up after sealing Philadelphia Union move

A dream to play in the Premier League made Olwethu Makhanya snub Mamelodi Sundowns in favour of a move to Philadelphia Union.

Makhanya was impressive for Stellies

Downs were desperate for his services

Defender explains why he chose MLS

WHAT HAPPENED: The 19-year-old Makhanya joined Major League side Philadelphia Union after a good 2022/23 season with Stellenbosch.

Initially, Sundowns had shown interest in the defender, but they did not manage to convince him to join them.

The teenager has now explained the reason for choosing North America over serial PSL winners Masandawana.

WHAT HE SAID: "Yes we were in talks with Downs too, I was also excited about joining them but we felt moving to the USA would be a better move," Makhanya told iDiski Times.

"The goal is to play in the English Premier League one day and looking at the number of players that went from the MLS to the EPL it’s nothing compared to the PSL.

"That’s the whole motive behind the move to the MLS. The MLS is closer to the goal and I believe I have enough time to adapt to that side and develop moving forward."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being just 19, the teenager was key for Stellenbosch last season across all competitions.

He made a total of 24 competitive appearances for the Stellies after graduating from their junior team.

Makhanya is now the first export for the club to the Major Soccer League, whereby he signed an initial contract that will keep him at Philadelphia Union until 2025 with an option to extend by further two years.

WHAT NEXT: It is interesting to see whether the youngster will be in the squad to play Tijuana on Sunday in the Leagues Cup.