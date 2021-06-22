Why Makgopa should reject Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs - Baroka coach Thoka

The Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele mentor gave an example of Thabiso Kutumela and Gift Motupa, who struggled after leaving the club

Baroka FC head coach Matsimela Thoka has advised Evidence Makgopa against joining big clubs such as Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

The 21-year-old striker is one of the hottest properties in South African football at the moment, having enjoyed his breakout season in the 2020/21 PSL campaign.

Makgopa netted seven goals and provided three assists in the league for Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele, before grabbing a brace on his debut for Bafana Bafana as they defeated Uganda 3-2 in a friendly game on June 10.

The lanky marksman's exploits have reportedly caught the attention of Pirates, Sundowns, and Chiefs ahead of the July-August transfer window.

“I think it is still early for Makgopa to leave us now and join the so-called big teams or go to Europe," Thoka told Daily Sun.

“I think he still needs two more seasons to grow up. Makgopa has been coming along right since he was promoted to the first team two seasons ago.

"If he joins those big teams now, I think he will struggle to make it straight to the first eleven as the big teams rely on big names. But that’s just my opinion," he continued.

"Makgopa is a good striker and I am not surprised teams are after him.”

Furthermore, Matsimela made reference to former Baroka strikers Gift Motupa and Thabiso Kutumela, who excelled at the Limpopo side before moving to Pirates.

“But look at Kutumela now at Maritzburg United, he is doing fine and I think now he can go and shine at any team," he added.

"The same happened to Motupa, but when he came back to us on loan from Pirates, he did well.”

Motupa, who can also play as a midfielder, was one of the best players in the National First Division during his days with Baroka - scoring 18 league goals between 2013 and 2015.

The bulky player was then signed by Pirates in July 2015, but he struggled to establish himself at the Soweto giants and he left the club for Chippa United in May 2018 after a successful loan spell at Baroka in the PSL.

However, Chippa sold Motupa to Bidvest Wits after a month and he went on to become one of the most feared attackers in the country during his days with the Students and he was signed by Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Article continues below

While Kutumela played an instrumental role in helping Baroka secure promotion to the PSL from the NFD during the 2015/16 campaign.

The diminutive player scored 18 goals in the NFD which earned him the league's Golden Boot award and he moved to Pirates in June 2016, but he also struggled for game time at the Soweto giants.

Kutumela left Pirates for Maritzburg United in July 2018 and he is among the top strikers in the country having been nominated for the 2020/21 PSL Footballer of the Year award.