Why Lekgwathi is disappointed with 'shy' Jele amid Orlando Pirates' PSL trophy drought

Legendary Orlando Pirates defender Lucky Lekgwathi has expressed his disappointment at how Happy Jele has led the Soweto giants and revealed how he was able to bring back success to the club.



The Buccaneers have failed to win the league championship since Lekgwathi, who is one of the most decorated captains in the Premier Soccer League era, left the club in 2016 when he retired from professional football.



The last time Pirates won the PSL championship was in 2012 and they have won one major trophy under Jele's leadership which is the 2020 MTN8. Bucs are currently placed sixth on the league standings and they will finish second if they win their last two games this term.



Lekgwathi, who played alongside Jele for 10 years at Pirates as an inspirational skipper, is disappointed that the current club captain has failed to give him a call and seek some advice on how his previous spell brought success to the club.



"Sometimes as a person, you need to learn from other people. You mustn't be shy to ask for advice," Lekgwathi told Sowetan.



"When I was the captain I used to call [former captain] Edward Motale. We are both from Tshwane, so it was easy for me to ask advice from him. Happy wasn't supposed to be shy, if things were happening, call.



"There were people who led Pirates and won things, call them and ask for advice. Ask them to analyse your game or give you points. I used to ask Eddie about playing in the Champions League. I learnt from Magents that as the captain you're the coach inside the pitch."



Under Lekgwathi's leadership, Pirates ended their eight-year PSL trophy drought - winning back to back league championships between 2011 and 2012. The Buccaneers also became the first club since the inception of the PSL in 1996 to have won three major trophies in a single season back to back.



The former Bafana Bafana international also feels that Jele's introverted character on the pitch has hindered the 34-year-old's leadership with the Soweto giants having lost to Morocco's Berkane in the Caf Confederation Cup final last week Friday.



"Happy is shy, even if something happens on the ground, he doesn't talk. If the team or a player is not on top of his game, he'll be shy to talk to them," Lekgwathi said.



"You have to talk to players on the pitch. If he leaves his shy nature, he'll be a good captain."



Jele, who is the longest-serving player in the current Pirates squad, signed a one-year extension prior to the start of the current season with the Houghton-based giants having an option to extend to June 2023.



However, in January this year, his agent Jazzman Mahlakagne told GOAL that the club had activated the option.