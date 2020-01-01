Why latest Kaizer Chiefs setback is a big blow

With a Fifa transfer ban hanging over the club and succession of injuries, its been a tough start to coach Gavin Hunt's tenure with the Soweto giants

fans were hit with some bad news on Tuesday after the club announced that midfielders Dumisani Zuma and Kearyn Baccus both have injury problems.

"Dumisani Zuma has picked up a hamstring injury in training. Kearyn Baccus has a thigh muscle strain. Both players will undergo scanning and an update will be reported," read a statement on Amakhosi's official Twitter handle on Tuesday morning.

This news comes ahead of Amakhosi’s league encounter against Black at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Neither player was directly involved in Chiefs' most recent match, a 0-0 draw on Saturday against champions PWD Bamenda, which was enough to book Amakhosi their place in the first round of the Caf , following their 1-0 win in west Africa the previous weekend in the first leg.

While Baccus was an unused substitute on Saturday at the FNB Stadium, Zuma was not in the squad at all.

Zuma had, however, been an unused sub in the Glamour Boys' previous match, a 0-1 defeat to Swallows FC in the league.

Prior to sitting on the bench against the Birds, Zuma's last appearance had been at the end of last season, the final game of the campaign which they drew 1-1 against FC to concede the league title to .

With top goal scorer from last season Samir Nurkovic also out injured the whole season so far, Zuma's attacking prowess has been especially missed.

But now, in the same week in which Nurkovic returned to training, Zuma has suffered another setback.

Why the 25-year-old former Bloemfontein attacking midfielder has been so sorely missed is because Chiefs, in the middle of a Fifa transfer ban, are lacking in natural wide players.

Striker Leonardo Castro, in a similar mould to Nurkovic, has lacked the service he needs.

Several players such as Khama Billiat, Lebogang Manyama, Bernard Parker, Lebohang Lesako and more lately Siphelele Ntshangase, have been used on the flank by Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt, but none have really excelled and it's clearly a position where the squad is short in.

Article continues below

Zuma would have filled that role perfectly.

Hunt has also chopped and changed his central midfielders, and not having the solidity which Baccus potentially provides is another setback.

Also injured for the struggling Glamour Boys are defenders Reeve Frosler and Ramahlwe Mphahlele although the latter is expected back soon.