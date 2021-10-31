Why Klopp chose Mane's disallowed goal vs Brighton as his favourite in Liverpool career

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Sadio Mane's disallowed goal in the 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion is his favourite in the period he has been with the Merseyside charges.

Mohamed Salah set up his captain Jordan Henderson for the first goal in the Premier League assignment before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - who had replaced the injured Naby Keita - assisted Mane for the second.

But the Seagulls fought back and managed to get back the goals through Zambia international Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard.

In the 34th minute, Mane thought he had scored his second when he and Salah pressed Robert Sanchez in the opponent's goal and the custodian hit the ball against the Senegal international and it bounced into the net.

But the goal was disallowed since it hit the Liverpool attacker's arm.

"The best way to defend Brighton is to have the ball yourself and that’s what we didn’t do for long enough," Klopp said as quoted by the club's website.

"That is why we scored the two goals, which were incredible, especially the two goals which were disallowed [including Salah's 48th-minute effort that was scraped off for offside] were incredible.

"Sadio’s second goal was my favourite goal of all six years in Liverpool because of how we put them under pressure there; it was just insane and unlucky with the handball.

"Then they scored their goal – not sure if it was a cross or not, but who cares because the ball was in – and we didn’t play enough football anymore, not the right football."

The 54-year-old has further stated the 2-2 draw feels like a defeat and rued letting the opponents get a point after going behind 2-0 early.

"I cannot change it now, [but] it feels like a defeat even though I know it’s not a defeat. It is a deserved point for Brighton, obviously, for different reasons. It’s unnecessary because in our good moments we were really good, we showed how you have to play against Brighton but then with not playing enough football anymore, we opened the door for them," Klopp continued.

"In our good moments, we attacked the centre of Brighton, which is where you have to do it, and then we didn’t do that anymore. We slowed the game down in the wrong moments, we didn’t show enough initiative in other moments and that’s then just not good enough."

After Saturday's draw, Liverpool are in second place on 22 points from 10 matches, three behind leaders Chelsea who defeated Newcastle United 3-0.