Why Kaizer Chiefs win came at the right time for Orlando Pirates

Eyeing their first silverware in six seasons, the Sea Robbers have been given an additional shot of confidence with their emphatic Soweto derby double

It's been very much a contrasting start to the season for 's two biggest football clubs, and .

Chiefs started the new campaign with a new coach in Gavin Hunt and although they weren't especially good in their opening match of the season, a 2-1 win over in an MTN8 quarter-final game, the fact they rallied from a goal down seemed a good sign.

That wasn't the case though as they've won just one game since then, drawn one and lost three, in the process conceding eight goals.

Five of those goals came in the two-legged MTN8 semi-final defeat to Bucs - 3-0 at the Orlando Stadium and 2-0 at the FNB Stadium.

That 5-0 aggregate win, against their arch-rivals, would have brought a great amount of confidence to the Pirates camp.

Looking back at Pirates' own early season form, they began with a scrappy 1-0 win over in the MTN8 quarter-finals and then followed that up with two somewhat uninspired 1-1 draws in the league - against and Stellenbosch FC.

But then suddenly the Sea Robbers kicked into gear as they took their chances in the 3-0 win over Amakhosi in the first leg.

That was followed up by a 1-0 midweek victory over an in-form Bloemfontein side in the league, before another morale-boosting 2-0 victory over Chiefs in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-finals.

Now Pirates find themselves just one game away from silverware - should they beat Celtic in the MTN8 final on December 12, it would be the club's first success since 2014.

They still need to beat Phunya Sele Sele, but based on the way Pirates took apart Chiefs, the team is gelling very nicely and the new signings are fitting in perfectly; one example of that being Deon Hotto's two assists at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

The likes of Richard Ofori, Thabang Monare, Wayde Jooste and Thulani Hlatshwayo have also been very influential.

There couldn't be a better way to get the new men to settle in than by beating their traditional rivals not once, but twice in two weeks.



Pirates appear galvanised and on the same page under head coach Josef Zinnbauer and his assistant Fadlu Davids.

The discipline, energy and camaraderie bode well for the season ahead and the 5-0 win over Amakhosi in the two legs might just prove a catalyst for a successful season for the black and white side of the Soweto divide.

Following the international break, Pirates return to action with a home match in the league against SuperSport United.