Why Kaizer Chiefs’ talks with Richards Bay over Dube stalled, Biyela revealed

Richards Bay chairman Sifiso Biyela has revealed why their talks with Kaizer Chiefs over Austin Dube came to nothing on transfer deadline day.

WHAT HAPPENED? A proposed loan move for Dube did not go through on Premier Soccer League transfer deadline day on Thursday.

With Dube having not featured in any single minute for Chiefs across all competitions this season, he wanted to move elsewhere.

The arrival of Zitha Kwinika has limited his chances of playing.

Last week, coach Arthur Zwane even selected another new signing Edmilson Dove to play at centre-back ahead of Dube in the 2-0 win over SuperSport United.

Dube was looking to get some game time elsewhere and a return to his former club Richards Bay was initiated but came to nothing.

The Natal Rich Boys explained that the signing of former Orlando Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza made them not seriously pursue Dube.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We spoke but nothing materialised,” Richards Bay chairman Sifiso Biyela told iDiski Times.

“No one was defeated in the deal, as the club we were speaking to Dube’s agent. The talks did not progress and that is where it all ended.

“That’s why we signed Nyauza and that’s why we didn’t make a follow-up.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs will now remain with more options at the back following the collapse of talks with Richards Bay.

Dube can play as a centre-back or left-back and in times of a crisis, Zwane will have enough back-up.

WHAT NEXT FOR DUBE? Dube will now have to fight for his place at Chiefs and the South African national team.

Last season was his first season in the Premier Soccer League but he gave a good account of himself as if he was used to top-flight league football.

Getting back into the playing team will, however, prove tough as Chiefs have a number of defenders ahead of him in the pecking order.

He will have to compete for game time with the likes of Kwinika, Siyabionga Ngezana, Erick Mathoho, Njabulo Ngcobo, Dove, Sifiso Hlanti and Reeve Frosler who all have played this season.