Maritzburg United's Lungelo Bhengu has explained why Kaizer Chiefs playmaker Nkosingiphile Ngcobo was compared to former Premier League superstars.

Bhengu opened up about his childhood with Ngcobo

Both are now professional footballers

Chiefs and Maritzburg will in action this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? The defender grew up with Ngcobo in KwaZulu-Natal before they relocated to Johannesburg as teenagers.

The duo played together for amateur club MC Arsenal in Pietermaritzburg and Chiefs academy where they featured in the Future Champions tournament

Bhengu divulged that his childhood friend was compared to Manchester City legend David Silva and former Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil who are left-footed playmakers like Ngcobo.

WHAT WAS SAID: “He was that good, and I felt he could compete with bigger boys," Bhengu told Far Post on Wednesday.

"There were games where he would destroy teams single-handedly with his passes; he could read the game very well.

"The other boys likened him to [Mesuit] Ozil and David Silva.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bhengu left Chiefs academy for Highlands Park in 2018 leaving Ngcobo behind at Amakhosi and the 24-year-old went on to start his professional career at Maritzburg in 2019.

While Ngcobo, 23, stayed put at Chiefs and he broke into the club's first team in 2019 under coach Emst Middendorp.

The former South Africa youth international is a regular for the Soweto giants whenever he is match fit and he is also a fan-favourite.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS AND MARITZBURG? Amakhosi will take on TS Galaxy on February 5 at Mbombela Stadium in PSL match.

Maritzburg are set to renew their rivalry with AmaZulu FC in a KwaZulu-Natal clash on Friday in another league game at Harry Gwala Stadium.