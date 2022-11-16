Why Kaizer Chiefs star Dove and Royal AM's Pelembe missing from Mozambique squad to face Bafana Bafana

Mozambique coach Chiquinho Conde has explained why Edmilson Dove and Elias Pelembe were not selected for the friendly against South Africa.

Duo was surprisingly omitted from the Mambas squad

Dove and Pelembe are key players at Chiefs and Royal

Southern African side will compete in the 2022 Chan finals

WHAT HAPPENED? The experienced internationals are regulars in the Mambas squad and they were surprisingly omitted from the squad that will face Bafana at Mbombela Stadium on Thursday.

The current Mozambique squad which was selected by Conde is made up of players who are plying their trade in the country's top-flight league, Mocambola.

The 56-year-old mentor pointed out that he only selected locally-based players to prepare for the 2022 African Nations Championship which will be hosted by Algeria early next year.

WHAT DID HE SAY?: "We are what we are and we are going to face the game as we did with the other opponents," Conde told the media.

"We are going to consolidate our ideas of the game that we are going to implement in Chan."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dove has been one of Kaizer Chiefs' standout performers this season as the left-footed defender has picked up several Man of the Match accolades.

The 28-year-old captained Mozambique at this year's Cosafa Cup in Durban where the Mambas finished fourth. While Pelembe, who is the oldest player in the PSL having celebrated his 39th birthday on Sunday, is a regular at Royal AM and Mozambique vice-captain. The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits star helped Royal reach this season's Caf Confederation Cup playoff round.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR DOVE AND PELEMBE? The duo has been given some time off by their clubs due to the current PSL break which has been enforced by the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

While Royal are set to face off with Cape Town City on December 30 as PSL action resumes and Chiefs are scheduled to take on Lamontville Golden Arrows on December 31.