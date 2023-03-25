Why Kaizer Chiefs signed Orlando Pirates target Msimango and what to expect at Soweto giants

GOAL explained why Kaizer Chiefs signed TS Galaxy's highly rated centre-back Given Msimango.

WHAT HAPPENED?: As GOAL reported on Wednesday, Msimango was on the radar of Chiefs and their arch-rivals, Orlando Pirates.

The Glamour Boys have since beaten the Buccaneers to the 25-year-old's signature.

WHY DID CHIEFS SIGN MSIMANGO?: Amakhosi moved swiftly to snap up the former University of Johannesburg student as the club's head coach Arthur Zwane plans to revamp his defence this winter.

Chiefs have also signed SuperSport United centre-back Thatayaone Ditlhokwe who will officially join the club at the end of this term and form part of the 49-year-old tactician's new defence.

Several players are set to leave the Naturena-based giants including two central defenders as Zwane creates space for new signings.

ERICK MATHOHO

The 33-year-old's contract with Chiefs is set to expire at the end of the current campaign having endured his worst season since joining the Soweto giants from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2012.

GOAL understands that Mathoho's deal is unlikely to be renewed due to his constant injuries and he has also fallen out of favour under Zwane who prefers younger centre-backs in Zitha Macheke, Siyabonga Ngezana and Edmilson Dove.

AUSTIN DUBE

The left-footed defender was offered a chance to move to Richards Bay earlier this season, but the left-footed central defender turned down the chance to rejoin the Natal Rich Boys.

Dube wanted to stay at the Johannesburg heavyweights and fight for his place in the team, but GOAL has it on good authority that the 30-year-old will leave the club this winter as he is not part of Zwane's plans.

WHAT IS NEXT?: The PSL transfer window will officially open on July 1 and the clubs will be able to register new players with the league.