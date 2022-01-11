Why Kaizer Chiefs should not follow Manchester United's lead

Kaizer Chiefs can take a lesson from Manchester United in that spending in the transfer market is not a guarantee for success.

Of course at the time of writing, Chiefs have not announced any new arrivals. But should they be planning to do so, club management may want to consider keeping the chequebook shut, at least until June.

The one thing new signings do is appease the fans, and to be fair, new arrivals can potentially boost the energy within a squad.

But there's no need to sign players just for the sake of it, or to try and fix deeper issues with new faces.

Manchester United have found that out the hard way in the post-Alex Ferguson era after making a string of failed signings - some of them in the January window and often at great expense - Alexis Sanchez for example.

Bloated squad won’t help

If a clearout is not planned at some stage soon, a club like Chiefs can't just keep on signing players. Having enough depth in each position can only work up to a point, after that players become frustrated at a lack of game-time and unhappiness and tension can set into the squad - a larger squad is always going to be harder to manage.

Of course there is a need for depth, but at the same time, the adage 'quality rather than quantity' should be adhered to.

In certain areas - central defence, for example, Chiefs have a bunch of options, but not too many outstandingly consistent performers.

Another two aspects are development and recruitment.

Certainly at Manchester United and Kaizer Chiefs, two fallen giants of the game, recruitment has been below par over the past seven or so seasons and an overhaul or a relook at that department is crucial.

Not only should a player be deemed to be physically good enough to play for a team of Chiefs' stature, but he should also have the right mentallity and personality to handle the pressure. There are many other factors too, and all boxes need to be ticked.

To be fair to Chiefs, there has been a good number of players coming off the development conveyor belt.

However, based on the signings of veteran campaigners like Cole Alexander and Phathutshedzo Nange, to name two examples, it's questionable there is enough trust and opportunity for the younger players, not dissimilar to the situation at Man United.

What needs to be looked at is not only the playing personnel, but also the technical team and entire backroom staff, as well as the processes and overall club culture, if a team is to move forward. Issues such as discipline, club culture and personality, need to be correctly managed. All those unseen factors can make a difference.

Consolidate and then clear-out









Chiefs really do have a pretty decent squad, especially when the likes of Khama Billiat, Keagan Dolly, Leonardo Castro, Samir Nurkovic, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Lebogang Manyama and are on form and not injured.

There should also be more to come from the likes of Kgaogelo Sekgota, Happy Mashiane, and if he stays, Dumisani Zuma – all exciting players and potential game-breakers on their day.

In summary, what Chiefs do not need are knee-jerk signings in the mid-season transfer window. The club has been unlucky with injuries, but with the list starting to shorten, there's no reason why the Soweto giants can't at the very least compete for second spot in the league, perhaps closing the gap on Mamelodi Sundowns, and even win the Nedbank Cup.

What the players need to do is revitalize and galvanise themselves and show in the second half of the season that they're worthy of the famous gold and black jersey.

Then, come the end of the season, the harder decisions need to be made - there are a handful of players who may have gone past their sell-by dates who need to be released.

And rather than making a whole bunch of signings, a couple of carefully-thought-out new acquisitions can be made. A few tweaks are what’s needed, not wholesale changes – this is a Chiefs side which played in last season’s Caf Champions League final after all.