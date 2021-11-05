Why Kaizer Chiefs remain favourites to beat Orlando Pirates in Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs are probably slight favourites going into Saturday’s Soweto derby versus Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium.

Prior to Chiefs’ 1-0 midweek defeat to Stellenbosch, it had been looking as if Stuart Baxter’s charges were gaining some momentum following back-to-back wins over Chippa United and SuperSport United.

Amakhosi fans will be hoping that was just a temporary blip, and it should be noted that Stellies are second on the standings and one of the form teams this season.

What had looked promising for Chiefs prior to Tuesday’s defeat was the combination which was beginning to materialise between Keagan Dolly, Khama Billiat and Bernard Parker. Goals were starting to flow and with Dolly conducting matters, chances were not hard to come by.

There had, with the exception of central defence perhaps, been a settled look to the Chiefs XI – players were starting to enjoy familiarity with each other, understanding their roles, as well as the systems Baxter wanted to be implemented.

Pirates on the other hand have arguably been even more inconsistent than the Glamour Boys this term. To be fair, a substantial part of that could be blamed on the lengthy injury list.

Not that Chiefs haven’t been affected with their own casualties. But, perhaps lacking the same depth up front, Pirates have struggled to find a regular attacking rhythm the way Chiefs were showing signs of doing.

Their goals have come a bit more randomly – it was a penalty and a moment of individual brilliance which won Tuesday’s match for Pirates against Sekhukhune United, for example. It feels sometimes like Bucs need to rely on the pace of someone like Deon Hotto to make things happen.

With so many key players missing in attack for the Sea Robbers, it’s understandably been difficult to get any kind of combination and understanding going.

Mental switch?

Confidence can be fragile in football and it can also be crucial. A week ago, Pirates were winless in four league games, but now come into the derby with a spring in their steps.

The Glamour Boys, meanwhile, may be feeling a bit deflated, and they are after all now behind Pirates on the table - Chiefs are seventh, with 12 points, Pirates are sixth, with 14 points.

Based on recent weeks though, Chiefs have seemingly been in a bit better form than their old rivals. Ultimately, there is very little between the two sides, who some might call ‘fallen giants’, going into this latest instalment of South Africa’s most famous football match.