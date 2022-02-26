Majavu explains why Kaizer Chiefs' PSL disciplinary committee matter was postponed

Premier Soccer League prosecutor Zola Majavu has explained why Kaizer Chiefs' disciplinary committee matter over two unfulfilled matches has been postponed again.

The attorney said the move to postpone the matter was informed by the need to allow for the arbitration process to be completed.

"As matters stand there was a request for the matter before the PSL DC to stand down until after the termination of the arbitration, which itself has been pencilled in for March 15 and 16," Majavu said as per Sowetan Live.

"It may well be that the outcome of that arbitration may signal the end of the matter before the PSL DC. Or, if the arbitrator rules against Kaizer Chiefs, it may pave the way for unhindered proceeding with the matter that I will be prosecuting before PSL DC.

"For pragmatic purposes, the DC has ruled that the matter be postponed to any of the two consecutive days between March 28 and April 1. The exact dates will be finalised by me, having consulted with my opposite number once the arbitrator's ruling has come out, and obviously to the extent that [the arbitration] may have gone against Chiefs.

"Conversely if it has gone in favour of Chiefs that may be the end of that matter and this [DC] case would then be regarded as definitively resolved, as the outcome of the arbitration is final and binding and not appealable.

"However, if the matter were to proceed before the PSL DC and Chiefs were found guilty, hypothetically the case would then proceed to the next stage, which is sanctioning, where Chiefs would be sanctioned in accordance with the prescripts of the league.

"And of course from there it remains open as to what appellant processes would be available to Chiefs."

The prosecutor added the process will be accorded a fair hearing and be concluded before the season ends.

"At this stage, we do not wish to pre-empt the outcome of either process. I was merely explaining the process so that you, as a football-loving community, can have an appreciation of our entire judicial value chain so there ought not to be room for any conspiracy theories," he added.

"The matter is proper with due attention in accordance with the applicable prescripts and is not being unduly delayed. I can assure you that this matter will be finalised definitively before the end of the current season."

The Glamour Boys did not honour matches against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows in December 2021, when they reported a number of Covid-19 cases in their camp.

They then asked for a postponement of their matches but the PSL executive committee turned down their request.