Why Kaizer Chiefs' place in the Caf Champions League final remains very insecure

A first half goal from Samir Nurkovic at the Mohamed V Stadium on Saturday gave Amakhosi the advantage ahead of the return game in Soweto

Kaizer Chiefs' 1-0 victory over Wydad Casablanca deserves a great deal of praise, but at the same time, there is a lot of work still to be done in the Caf Champions League second leg semi-final encounter.

For the Glamour Boys, Saturday's victory in Casablanca was largely about character: digging deep and scrapping for everything.

There was also, however, an element of fortune - the home side created four or five really good chances, but failed to put any away.

That was because of some fantastic saves from goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma, as well as some poor finishing.

Amakhosi, meanwhile, scored with what was virtually their only opportunity of the night.

Based on Wydad's scoring record over the past few months (25 goals in their last 12 matches), Saturday night's failures in front of goal was the exception rather than the norm.

Chiefs found that out to their own detriment the first time the sides met this season, when they lost 4-0 to Wydad in the group phase.

Sitting deep a risky tactic

The Amakhosi defensive line was set up very deep in Morocco, which invited a lot of pressure onto themselves.

If they plan to do that at the FNB Stadium - to sit back and try to absorb pressure for 90 minutes, it could be a risky tactic.

That's because Wydad showed they are able to open up the Amakhosi defence, and sooner rather than later, the north African side will score.

Article continues below

If that happens in Soweto, the whole tie takes on a new dimension and Chiefs' fragility - seen through much of this season, may be exposed.

It could, therefore, be in Amakhosi's best interests in the second leg to take the game to Wydad.

They don't have to throw caution to the wind, but just need to be positive and to try and kill off the tie with another goal or two at home.