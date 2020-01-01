Why Kaizer Chiefs need to go all out against Primeiro de Agosto

Having won only three of 13 matches in all competitions this season, the Glamour Boys could really do with a positive end to 2020

and their supporters could certainly do with a positive result ahead of the short Christmas break when they take on Angolan champions Primiero De Agosto at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday in a Caf first round, first-leg clash.

Primeiro de Agosto may not be a household name like Chiefs are across the continent, but the team from Luanda are very much on the up.

Founded 43 years ago in 1977, they have already won the domestic league title 13 times, including for the last three seasons.

Primeiro de Agosto have also participated in the Caf Champions League on 18 occasions and so have plenty of experience on the continent.

That they beat DR Congo giants and five-time Champions League winners Tout Puissant Mazembe in the quarter-finals of the 2018 competition, over two legs, is warning enough just how dangerous they can be.

In summary, they are a powerful side who will be ready to pounce on any Chiefs mistakes, and will certainly provide stiffer competition than the team Amakhosi struggled to beat in the preliminary round, PWD Bamenda.

So, after a very tough opening few months to the new season, with the short Christmas break coming up, Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt is going to have to find a way to re-energise his men for one more match.

Hunt may well be prioritising the domestic league, and possibly looking at challenging in the Nedbank Cup and the Telkom Knockout.

With that in mind, there could be the temptation to freshen things up on Wednesday by throwing some fringe players and a couple of youngsters into the mix.

That, however, could be ruthlessly capitalised on by the Angolans and Hunt will surely want to start with the most experienced and battle-hardened players he has at his disposal.

An embarrassing defeat is the last thing Chiefs need right now.

On the flip side, victory against such a tough opponent could be just what they need to restore some lost pride to the squad and to bring back some joy to the supporters, while also providing a platform from which to push off from in the new year.