Why Kaizer Chiefs' Mathoho doesn't deserve same punishment as Orlando Pirates' Hlatshwayo - Chabalala

Orlando Pirates legend Tonic Chabalala believes Kaizer Chiefs star Erick Mathoho should not be dropped after making a costly mistake against Lamontville Golden Arrows on March 19.

The experienced centre back's poor back pass sent Knox Mutizwa through on goal and the Arrows striker made no mistake as he hit the back of the net as Chiefs suffered a 1-0 defeat in the PSL match.

While Pirates defender Thulani 'Tyson' Hlatshwayo was dropped from the starting line-up as he had underperformed in matches before his error against Chiefs in November last year as the Buccaneers succumbed to a 2-1 in the Soweto Derby clash.

“It won’t be fair [to drop Mathoho] because he has done well for Chiefs in the past and recently during the derby, he scored a winning goal,” Chabalala told Sowetan.

“If you punish him from one mistake... I think you are killing him. It's not repetitive mistakes, like Tyson [Hlatshwayo].

"Tyson got many chances but since he arrived at Pirates he has been making many mistakes week in and week out," the retired centre back concluded.

Article continues below

The match against Chiefs proved to be 32-year-old Hlatshwayo's last start for Pirates this term and he has since fallen behind Olisa Ndah, Happy Jele and Ntsikelelo Nyauza in the team's central defensive pecking order.

It remains to be seen whether coach Stuart Baxter will drop Mathoho, 32, when Chiefs return to action following the current international Fifa break.

Amakhosi are scheduled to take on Chippa United in a league encounter at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium next week Monday.