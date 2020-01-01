Why Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns will struggle without fans - ex-Orlando Pirates striker Manenzhe

The retired Buccaneers forward shares his thoughts on why the big tams will struggle without the supporters

Former striker Phumudzo Manenzhe says the likes of , and Bloemfontein might struggle to play behind closed doors without their supporters.

The retired Buccaneers hitman has also included his former team as a side who enjoys a massive following in the South African top-flight.

‘The Bold and Beautiful’ insisted teams that command good support in the stands will struggle when the season resumes after the break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s during a very difficult time, the plan is to make sure everyone’s health is safe,” Manenzhe as quoted by the DailySun.

“Teams that command good support are going to suffer now because they do not have their 12th man. You know when playing for the big teams, supporters push you to another level.

“The playing fields will be level now that there won’t be supporters. It is going to be a big challenge to those players that are playing for teams that attract crowds to the stadium.

“As much as football is a contact sport, most of the things are more mental than physical. I think players will have to be strong mentally despite knowing that there have been other teammates who tested positive.”

Although the ’s return date and venues are yet to be confirmed, the was the first major European league to resume matches without spectators followed by , and the Premier League.

Coming back to , Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa recommended the local league can resume training almost two weeks ago but the clubs are yet to receive an order from the league’s governing body.

As things stand, Kaizer Chiefs lead the table with 48 points, followed by reigning league champions Masandawana on 44 points - with a game in hand - whilst SuperSport United and coach Josef Zinnbauer’s troops are tied on 40 points.