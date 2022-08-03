Why Kaizer Chiefs lost out to Sekhukhune United - Letsoalo

The Bafana Bafana forward was strongly linked with Amakhosi but surprisingly ended up at Babina Noko

Sekhukhune United striker Victor Letsoalo has explained why he could not sign for Kaizer Chiefs during the current transfer window.

Several reports suggested the Bafana Bafana striker was headed to Naturena from Royal AM but the player ended up settling for Sekhukhune.

After scoring 15 Premier Soccer League goals last season, Letsoalo appeared to be a perfect fit for Chiefs who have been rebuilding their squad under coach Arthur Zwane.

“It was just a transfer and my agent told me that Sekhukhune are interested, and looking at the rumours going on we decided to join them because they showed more interest,” said Letsoalo as per Sowetan Live.

“We just chose them because there is a lot of excitement that is going to come out from the team.

“There was interest from Chiefs but they ended up in the air. I am a Sekhukhune player now and I’m excited to be here. Sekhukhune is also a big brand.”

Chiefs have so far signed Ashley du Preez as the only striker but Zwane has indicated they are still in the market for another forward.

While Amakhosi have lost out on Letsoalo, the former Bloemfontein Celtic forward is sure there are high expectations on him after coming up as the Golden Boot runners-up last season.

“Everything has been going well since I arrived here,” Letsoalo said.

“We’ve prepared well. Even the friendlies that we took part in we played well and as a group, we are looking forward to the new game of the season.

“Personally I’ve set my target, every season I do that. Expectations, obviously I’m just looking forward to the games to try and get goals, get assists and results for my team.

“With the group that we have, we are coming well together. We’ve seen many quality players here and we support each other. I’m going to fight for the top goalscorer because my job is to score goals and win games for my team.”

Having scored 15 league goals last term, Letsoalo had netted eight times in the previous campaign while in the colours of Celtic and his season figures have been increasing in each term.