Why Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Khune’s inclusion in the Bafana Bafana squad is worrying

The Amakhosi goalkeeper has battled for form in recent years yet still sees himself counted among the best three shot-stoppers in South Africa

It should be of concern that goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has remained in the Bafana Bafana setup despite being dropped at club level.

Currently, ’s three biggest and most successful clubs, Kaizer Chiefs, and all have foreign-born stoppers in goal.

For Chiefs, it is Nigerian international Daniel Akpeyi. Pirates have number one Richard Ofori while Ugandan Denis Onyango is Sundowns’ last line of defence.

Khune has given both Chiefs and Bafana Bafana many years of outstanding service, but for the last couple of seasons, his career path has unfortunately been on a downward spiral, partly it seems due to injury, but also at times just a simple loss of form.

Khune was trusted at the start of the current season by Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt – despite Akpeyi’s good form last season - but performed very poorly in the opening league game of the season against Mamelodi Sundowns and has not played since.

Yet he still found himself being called up to the national team, alongside Ronwen Williams and Darren Keet.

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki might claim Khune was called up for his experience and influence, but it's still a bit of a slap in the face to the other South African keepers hoping to make the squad.

However, with that said, there aren’t too many putting their hands up and the goalkeeper pool looks rather shallow at the moment.

Of course, the tragic murder of Senzo Meyiwa and the career-ending injury to Brilliant Khuzwayo have reduced the options.

But looking around at the teams, one sees a number of other foreign-born keepers in goal, such as Elvis Chipezeze ( ), Virgil Vries (Swallows FC) and Peter Leeuwenburgh ( ).

For the rest, its a couple of unproven youngsters as well as seasoned journeymen such as Jackson Mabokgwane, Veli Mothwa, Siyabonga Mbatha and Lee Langeveldt; there really isn't a lot choice right now for the national team selectors, to be fair.