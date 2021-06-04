Why Kaizer Chiefs fired Hunt: Radebe opines what might have contributed to sacking

Amakhosi are aiming at finishing in the top eight at the end of the ongoing campaign

David Radebe believes Kaizer Chiefs were right in firing their immediate former coach Gavin Hunt.

The 56-year-old was fired on May 28 owing to consistent struggles in the PSL that threatened to drag Amakhosi into a relegation battle.

The former striker singled out the perceived lack of communication between the coach and the players as one of the reasons Hunt was let go.

Why does Radebe believe Hunt had to go?

"I think it was a good decision because of his unwanted record of turning Chiefs into [promotion/relegation] play-off candidates man," Radebe said recently.

"I think it was his fault because the communication between him and the players was not right.

"The players were not understanding him very well. A team like Chiefs can't play with youngsters only, you must include some experience.

"For example, [Bernard] Parker is the one helping Chiefs now, the person that at first we thought was finished."

Who was to blame for the poor domestic form?

Some of the players felt shackled under the former Amakhosi coach and one of them went on to reveal to Goal that they were playing for the badge, and not Hunt.

Nevertheess, the 41-year-old former attacker does not want to take sides as he believes there was a problem in communication between the players and the coach.

"No way [did the players contribute to Hunt's sacking], it was just a misunderstanding," Radebe continued.

"Personally, I won't say the problem lies with the players or lies with the coach. Players will always behave as players, but as a coach, if you can't manage them then you are going to have a problem.

"Even now, I couldn't understand why the likes of [Willard] Katsande were not playing. They are the ones who put us up there last season. But this season we are saying they are finished."

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele will miss out on the match against TS Galaxy on Saturday.

Article continues below

The defender was cautioned while on the bench on Wednesday during Amakhosi's 3-2 win over Golden Arrows, and now with four yellow cards to his name, will miss out on the match against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium.

Chiefs must win the game against the Rockets in order to secure a top-eight spot which will allow them to participate in next season's MTN8 competition.