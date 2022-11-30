Why Kaizer Chiefs don't need any January transfers - Ouseb

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Mohammed Ouseb says Amakhosi do not need to sign a striker in January as long as the available forwards stay injury-free

Chiefs coach Zwane has indicated they need January signings

Certain players are reportedly on trial at the club

But a club legend argues they don't need more signings

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs’ attacking problems have persisted despite trying to seek solutions in new signings Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Ashley du Preez. Khama Billiat has also been struggling upfront in a season he is yet to score in. That has seen coach Arthur Zwane indicating they need to make further signings in January.

Hungarian forward Balint Bajner and Boris Kopitovic from Montenegro are already reported to be on trial at Naturena. But Ouseb says there is no need to sign new strikers despite Amakhosi forwards being the most criticised as they struggle for goals.

WHAT OUSEB SAID: “Honestly, if we can keep our number nines away from the hospital bed and injuries then I don’t think we need to buy anybody in this January transfer window,” Ouseb told KickOff.

“I don’t think there is any need if we can keep those guys fit. All the other positions I think we are covered. There was one time when the big guy [Bimenyimana] upfront was injured and Du Preez was also injured, and it became an issue.

“When such injuries happen then another number nine might do if you take into consideration the injuries that we have had before. But honestly, I don’t see any need to buy now. I don’t know about the rumours of the European guy, but I feel we can keep those two guys Caleb and Du Preez fit enough then I don’t see any need for Chiefs to buy anybody.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lack of improvement in all departments has thrust Chiefs’ transfer policy into the spotlight. An injury to goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune saw Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen being exchanged as the club sought stability in goal. Their defence is yet to become solid while there is no creativity in midfield. The strikers are also not as prolific as Zwane wants.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Chiefs’ next Premier Soccer League match is a visit to Golden Arrows on December 31. The January transfer window will then open and it is to be seen which players Zwane will sign.