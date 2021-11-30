Why Kaizer Chiefs' Dolly capture was such a masterstroke

It's not often that a single player can make such a big impact, but that's exactly what Kaizer Chiefs playmaker Keagan Dolly has done.

Even though he was lacking match fitness and used sparingly at the start, Dolly's impact and stats are already highly impressive.

Just 13 games into his Amakhosi career (league and cup) he's already scored six goals and registered four assists.

He's injected confidence and purpose into the Chiefs attack and the team as a whole.

What takes Dolly's contribution at the club to another level, however, are the partnerships he's forged with his fellow forwards, Bernard Parker, and in particular, Khama Billiat.

For too much of his Chiefs career, Billiat has underwhelmed and has been a shadow of the player who was so exhilarating to watch at Sundowns.

Something just seemed to be missing for the Zimbabwean, but now, reunited with his former Sundowns partner-in-crime Dolly, Billiat has been getting better and better over the past couple of months.

That culminated in the brace he netted during last weekend's 3-1 win over Swallows FC. He also registered an assist for Parker's goal.

It was the manner in which he took his two goals that showed that Billiat is right on top of his game; both involved some neat footwork in the box and composed finishes - the kind of opportunities he's missed too often during his Chiefs stay.

That Billiat is responding so well to Dolly's influence, and that they've brought the previously goal-shy Parker along for the ride too, shows just how crucial Dolly's signing has been.

And let's not forget, Chiefs still have Leonardo Castro to come back from injury, which will allow the Colombian marksman to rekindle the 'CBD' (Castro, Billiat, Dolly) partnership which was previously so prolific at Sundowns and was one of the reasons the Pretoria side won the Caf Champions League in 2016.

After a number of years of under-performing and unsuccessful signings, Dolly's arrival could not have come at a better time as the Glamour Boys look to end a six-year trophy drought.