Why Kaizer Chiefs desperately need Mathoho to stand tall

It's not quite panic stations yet for the Soweto giants, but they could certainly do with a lift and the return of the Bafana defender could do that

As continue to flounder for form, the return from injury of Eric 'Tower' Mathoho appears to be taking on increasing importance.

Mathoho was in action for the first time this season when he started in central defence against TS Galaxy in the 0-0 draw at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Although the clean sheet gives the impression Amakhosi defended well, this was not entirely true of their whole defence, where several individual errors were made, but not capitalised on by Galaxy.

The likes of Kgotso Moleko, Philani Zulu and Daniel Cardoso in particular, made a few unpunished blunders, including Cardoso's weak challenge on Lindokuhle Mbatha which subsequently led to Moleko hacking the player down and conceding a penalty. Luckily for them, Wayde Lekay struck the woodwork with his spot-kick.

On the other hand, Mathoho had a solid game and generally impressed. He also made a possible match-saving intervention in the dying moments to clear a deflected shot by Mokete Mogaila off the line, after the Galaxy substitute had run rings around the Glamour Boys' defence.

Slightly worryingly for Chiefs fans though was the sight of Mathoho being substituted in the 84th minute. Hopefully though for their sake, that was just a precautionary measure by the Amakhosi technical team for a player making his way back from a two-month lay-off.

Because in the midst of a rather turbulent start to the season, including heavy defeats against rivals and , the Glamour Boys could really do with some stability and leadership at the back.

The 30-year-old Matotho is not an especially vocal player, but leads by example and his towering presence alone tends to bring calm to the defence.

And after an uncharacteristically unproductive 2018/ 19 campaign, the Bafana Bafana defender came back strongly last term and played in 27 of 30 league matches, weighing in also with five goals.

It's his ability to score from set-pieces which could also prove highly valuable for Amakhosi right now. Indeed the only goals they've scored this season have been defender Yagan Sasman's brace in the 2-1 MTN8 quarter-final win over (both from corners), as well as an own goal by defender Gregory Damons in a 1-0 win.

So while Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt will be hoping Matotho can plug some holes at the back, he'll likely also to be looking to the big man for some inspiration at the other end of the park - starting with Sunday’s second leg MTN8 semi-final against Pirates. Bucs have a 3-0 advantage from the first leg.