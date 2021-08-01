Why Kaizer Chiefs' Billiat & Orlando Pirates' Lorch need to shine in Carling Black Label Cup

In the previous eight editions of the CBL Cup, Amakhosi have won it thrice while Bucs have triumphed on five occasions and are defending champions

Khama Billiat and Thembinkosi Lorch could do with impressive displays for Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates respectively in Sunday's Carling Black Label Cup.

Lorch and Billiat have regularly been match-winners over the years and there is no doubt of their talismanic presence in any team.

Skillful, fast, exciting to watch, they can beat players, score goals and create goals. When on form consistently, they are the kind of X-factor stars who can lead a team on a league-challenging or cup-conquering campaign; there's been good evidence of that down the years.

Not so much recently though, in terms of last season that is, when it was clear that Pirates and Chiefs both missed not having a fit and firing Lorch and Billiat in their respective teams.

Injuries were part of the problem for the pair of them. But that aside, there was a feeling that both of them struggled last season to get anywhere near their best.

The Zimbabwean registered just two goals, plus six assists in 22 games for the Glamour Boys.

The Bafana international played 24 matches for the Sea Robbers, scoring four goals and notching five assists.

Not the worst numbers, but it was clear that neither player had the kind of influence on their teams like we've seen in the past.

Billiat yet to show his Sundowns form





In Billiat's case, he's never really looked like the same player who sparkled so brightly in his trophy-laden four seasons with Mamelodi Sundowns.

If Chiefs could conjure up that version of Billiat again, and get him firing on all cylinders alongside former team-mates Keagan Dolly and Leonardo Castro, as well as Samir Nurkovic, Amakhosi would have the kind of attack which can win silverware.

Lorch needs focus





Lorch was once a regular in the Bafana side. But, perhaps distracted of talk of an overseas move which has not yet materialized, or maybe struggling with the expectations at Bucs, his form has waned over the past two seasons.

It was back in 2018/ 19 when the former Chippa United man was at his most lethal - in that season he banged in 15 goals and added five assists in 40 matches. Those kind of numbers would make a huge difference to Pirates.

And so after sub-par 2020/ 21 campaigns, both of these players, pulsating and electric on their day, will be hoping to hit the ground running in the CBL Cup in the latest Soweto derby.