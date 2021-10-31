Why Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates should be worried about Mamelodi Sundowns

While Mamelodi Sundowns are in the midst of the most successful period of their history, both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are enduring worrying slumps.

Downs had of course not won the top eight title since 2007. However, in the interim, they have claimed the Caf Champions League, the Caf Super Cup, three Nedbank Cups, two Telkom Knockout trophies and six league titles.

Since 2013, they've won six of the eight league title races. In that time Chiefs won only one league title (2015), while Pirates have not won the league since 2012.

Amakhosi are on a six-year barren spell in terms of trophies, while since winning the Nedbank Cup in 2014, Bucs' only other success came in last season's MTN8. Never before in the history of South African soccer have both of the country's biggest clubs endured such lengthy, combined barren spells.

No end in sight

The problem Chiefs and Pirates are facing is that Sundowns are a relentless team with an insatiable thirst for trophies.

We saw on Saturday in the MTN8 final how they were prepared to grind out a win over Cape Town City, even when the Pretoria side was not at it's fluent best.

We see every week the running that striker Peter Shalulile does and how he sets the tone from the front. This weekend it was fellow forward Thabiso Kutumela who charged down what looked a lost cause to win the ball from Taariq Fielies before sprinting goalwards and setting up Thapelo Morena to score.

That's the kind of mentality the entire team carries - despite the incredible talent Sundowns possesses, there is no shortage of old-fashioned graft.

This was installed by previous coach Pitso Mosimane, whose own relentless drive to be the best professional he can, has created the current platform Downs are enjoying.

Mosimane's former lieutenants, Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena look equally as driven and, as one can hear in their interviews, are highly intelligent individuals who are among the very best coaches this country has.

With the two of them in charge and with the superb current squad Masandawana has assembled, it's hard to see the Sundowns train being derailed for a good few years.

Soweto giants making their own problems

Whether it's transfers not working out, players past their peak, disciplinary issues, the regular hiring and firing of coaches, both Chiefs and Pirates have experienced some turbulent times.

There's also the question of who really pulls the strings behind the scenes at both clubs, and the various challenges head coaches may have to deal with.

There's certainly the added pressure of expectant and impatient fan bases for South Africa's two biggest football clubs.

Even without Downs' dominance, the fading Soweto giants have plenty of their own issues to deal with.