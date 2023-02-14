Why Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates' Grobler transfer talks yielded nothing

SuperSport United forward Bradley Grobler has opened up on reported interest from Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Grobler has for long been linked with Chiefs

He has also been a subject of Pirates rumours

Striker opens up on being approached by the Soweto giants

WHAT HAPPENED? Over the years, Grobler has been linked with Chiefs and Pirates but no move has materialised. The player himself has previously confirmed the moves by the Soweto giants to sign him.

The 35-year-old is still the subject of transfer rumours linking him with Chiefs and Pirates. He reveals no other teams would have stood by him like SuperSport hence he did not move away from the Tshwane giants.

WHAT GROBLER SAID: “Yes, there has been interest and for different reasons, those things did not happen, but there was talks over different years,” Grobler told Soccer Laduma. “It's been on and off with the clubs for a while. It has been there, but like I said, things happened.

“I am not someone who lives with regret. I have a lot of respect for those clubs, but at the same time I have a lot of respect for SuperSport United. There are not many teams who would have stood by me through the difficult times and this club did.

“At the same time, I have always classified SuperSport as a big team. We may not have the most supporters, but the amount of trophies I've won and the ones they won before that...

“This club has been one of the top when it comes to winning things. That's why I've classified SuperSport as being a top club.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having spent the past 10 years of his career with SuperSport, Grobler might be tempted to seek new challenges elsewhere. His Matsatsantsa contract expires in June and the club is yet to tie him down to a new deal.

This situation might inspire Chiefs and Pirates to make fresh bids for the striker. He is free to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice. Despite being 35, Grobler is among the current Premier Soccer League Golden Boot chasers with seven goals and that has helped him remain attractive in the market.

With the Buccaneers having shown they do not mind about players’ age, a move for Grobler again cannot be ruled out.

But his Tshwane employers say they still have plans for him and are working on concluding a contract extension. They have also been enticing him with offers of a post-playing role at the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR GROBLER? Being among the PSL top-scorers this season, Grobler would be keen to maintain his good form and end the campaign as the leading marksman.

That would help him get a new lucrative contract either at SuperSport or away from the club.