Why Jali should join Orlando Pirates, not Kaizer Chiefs: 'He knows how to play in the Caf Champions League' - Khanye

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye believes Orlando Pirates will benefit more if they sign Andile Jali as opposed to his former club.

Jali is a free agent

Chiefs and Pirates have been linked with him

Khanye on why Bucs need him more

WHAT HAPPENED: Jali and Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns parted ways a couple of days ago.

The experienced midfielder is now negotiating with clubs hoping to seal a new deal ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Pirates have been heavily linked with the move for Jali, with Amakhosi having been credited with an interest in the former KV Oostende star.

However, Khanye believes Bucs are the ideal team for Jali owing to the Caf Champions League football next season.

WHAT HE SAID: "Every coach has his own philosophy and you can be so good but if you don't fit into his system you are going to have a problem. But a quality player, an extraordinary player like Andile can fit in any system he will only have to fix his mindset," Khanye told iDiski Times.

"Andile’s contract is finished now and the team I wish he could join is Pirates because I heard Kaizer Motaung Jr, while we were on radio last month, saying they wanted him that time he was returning to the country. I mean they could still sign him now because they don’t have a midfielder of Andile’s calibre whether attacking or defending.

"Andile can start and finish a move, he knows how to support play wherever he is because he still has speed and he can still run and doesn’t lose the ball," he continued.

"I don’t see why Pirates can’t sign him. He was at the club before and he did well for them. He is better than Miguel Timm, Thabang Monare, and all the other defensive midfielders that Pirates have. His standard can’t be matched.

"Given that the Buccaneers have qualified for the CAF Champions League they will need an experienced midfielder. Sundowns play in the Champions League every year and Jali knows how to play and dominate in that competition," he added.

"I would go as far as saying that Sundowns suffered by not having Jali in the Champions League and that is one of the reasons why they did not win the competition."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Miguel Timm has been a rock for Pirates in the recently concluded season. He played a vital role as Bucs finished second on the table and won MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup.

Makhehleni Makhaula is another player who was signed by AmaZulu a couple of months ago as Timm's backup. It is interesting to see how coach Jose Riveiro will satisfy all players by giving them some game time if Jali is signed.

WHAT NEXT: Jali and his agent will be hoping to conclude a deal for the Matatiele-born star before the 2023-24 season starts.