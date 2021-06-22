Why Jack Grealish wears his socks low - England star’s unusual style explained

The midfielder has become well known for his distinctive look on the field, which includes a small set of shin pads that barely cover his lower legs

Why does Jack Grealish wear his socks so low? Goal is here to offer a full explanation for the England star's unusual style.

Grealish has emerged as one of the top players in English football since helping Aston Villa return to the Premier League in 2019, and is currently away on international duty with his country at the European Championship.

The 25-year-old could win a whole new set of admirers across the continent if he can help the Three Lions reach the latter stages of the tournament, but many neutral supporters may wonder why he opts to play with socks that barely cover the bottom of his legs.

Why does Jack Grealish wear low socks?

Grealish shows off his ballooning calve muscles by wearing junior-sized shin pads - a choice that some have speculated comes from a desire to move across the pitch more freely and keep better control of the ball.

He has previously claimed that he feels restricted in large socks and shin pads; however, although he is not technically breaking any rules, several referees have pulled him up over a lack of protection over the course of his career.

What’s been said?

Grealish finally explained the reason behind his unique on-field attire prior to being named in Gareth Southgate's final 26-man squad for Euro 2020 at the start of the month.

"Obviously your socks are supposed to go above your calves," said the mercurial midfielder. "But one year when I was here [at Aston Villa], the socks once shrunk in the wash. So they wouldn’t go higher.

"That season, I ended up playing really well. So it became a superstitious thing for me. I thought ‘I’m going to keep doing this because I’ve done well’."

Grealish also moved to quash a rumour that he has been trying to emulate Manchester United legend George Best, who was well known for gliding past defenders while sporting socks that came just above his ankles.

"A lot of people say that it’s because of George Best," he said. "While I love him and admire so much what he did, that isn’t the reason."

Grealish stats

Grealish began his professional career at Villa back in 2012, and has since racked up 213 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 32 goals and laying on 43 assists.

The talented playmaker has taken his game to new heights under Dean Smith, who became head coach at Villa Park in 2018, and finally earned his first England cap in a UEFA Nations League draw against Denmark last September.

Grealish now has eight caps to his name, but is still looking for his first goal at international level, and will hope to make an impact in the final third if selected for the Three Lions' final Euros group-stage fixture against the Czech Republic on Tuesday night.

