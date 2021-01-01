Why it's time for the Kaizer Chiefs players to take more responsibility

The Glamour Boys are winless in their last six games ahead of Tuesday's Caf Champions League showdown with Horoya at the FNB Stadium

As Kaizer Chiefs enter the business stage of the season, it's time for their players to show greater maturity and a better sense of responsibly.

It's been a poor season for Amakhosi for a variety of reasons; the Fifa transfer ban foremost at the top of the list, while injury and illness in the post-Covid-19 football world have also played their parts.

But then again these factors - having players sidelined with the coronavirus, and a heavy fixture schedule due to the late start in the season because of the pandemic, have affected nearly every team across the world.

The transfer ban would also have had a psychological affect - coach Gavin Hunt has been left with players in his squad who he would not have chosen to stay on if given the choice. And likely some of these players would be aware of that, while others - those who are in favour - will also know, subconsciously perhaps, that there is not much competition for their positions.

But all that aside, many of Chiefs' problems are, to borrow a tennis term, unforced errors. On too many occasion this season has an individual player been the downfall of his own team on the day.

Be it a moment of indiscipline or a careless, reckless, amateur mistake, there have been many.

Starting at the back, the usually reliable Itumeleng Khune has made around a handful of basic schoolboy errors on his own.

There has also seemingly been a discipline issue, if one judges by the number of red cards; in two of the last three matches, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Darrel Matsheke have been sent off. Three matches before that, against TTM, Bernard Parker was sent for an early shower. Eric Mathoho has also received his marching orders this season.

The latest moment in costly individual errors came in Saturday's 1-1 draw with SuperSport United when Anthony Akumu Agay needlessly fouled Thamsanqa Gabuza in the box in the 66th minute. The spot-kick was hammered home by Bradley Grobler and so effectively Agay's lapse of concentration cost two points. There have been several other similar incidents throughout the campaign.

Such errors at the back, together with some sub-standard finishing upfront at times, cannot always be blamed on poor coaching or poor tactics by Hunt.

It's up to the players, most of whom will be on very comfortable pay packets, representing South Africa's most popular club, to show more personal responsibility.

That should also include their antics off the field and on social media - Willard Katsande sitting up in the stands on his cell-phone after being substituted against SuperSport paints a very bad picture.

There’s certainly still plenty to play for this season, and a chance for the team to regain some lost pride and for players to ensure they are still at the club next season – starting on Tuesday, when Chiefs kick off their Caf Champions League Group C campaign against Guinea champions Horoya at the FNB Stadium.

With Moroccan big-hitters Wydad Athletic Club also in the group, as well as two potentially tricky games with Angolan side Atletico Petroleos Luanda to come, it’s time for the Chiefs players to cut out the unforced errors and show more pride and purpose in the club badge.