Why it's hard for Kaizer Chiefs to fire Zwane

Amakhosi's recent slump in form including the AmaZulu shock loss, has seen some of the supporters calling for the Glamour Boys tactician to be axed

It's unlikely Kaizer Chiefs will make any hasty decisions when it comes to head coach Arthur Zwane potentially getting fired.

Certainly Chiefs didn't hesitate when it came to parting ways with Gavin Hunt - even if the four-time PSL title-winning coach had at that stage taken them as far as the Caf Champions League semi-finals.

With Zwane though things are different. He's one of the club's own - a much-loved Kaizer Chiefs winger in his day who worked his up through the development ranks as a coach, later becoming assistant first team coach and then being given the main job.

When he was announced as the new head coach, it felt like Zwane's appointment was part of a longer-term vision, that Amakhosi had a solid plan in place.

A club legend, he understood the club culture, knew the club inside out and had worked with youngsters in the Chiefs academy - who would be promoted to the first team in years to come.

Backpagepix

He was to be proof that (often expensive) foreign coaches were not the solution, that it was possible to achieve success with locally-produced talent.

It was a laudable concept. And in certain areas - such as the promotion of exciting young Chiefs talents to the PSL team, and in general the energy and positive mood which Zwane created, things have gone quite well under his tenure.

But a couple of poor results and individual player performances, and then the 4-0 capitulation to AmaZulu, and the pressure is rapidly mounting while morale is quickly plummeting.

The problem for Zwane was the timing - he took over a Chiefs team who had an average, in some respects aging squad, and had gone seven years without a trophy.

He also finds himself trying to compete with a Mamelodi Sundowns side enjoying huge financial backing and arguably the most successful six or seven years of their entire history.

If Chiefs were to give Zwane the axe, it would basically be scrapping the whole concept of continuity, of trusting one of their own, of building a club culture from within.

It would mean the club admitting that the whole ‘project’ has been a failure and potentially having to start from scratch, should a new coach come in.

So for now it’s unlikely Chiefs are considering any rash decisions; Zwane will surely be given at least until the end of the season to try and turn things around.