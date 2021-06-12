And it's not just Masandawana who Amakhosi need to haul in; the Glamour Boys have fallen quite far down the pecking order in recent seasons

New head coach Stuart Baxter and technical director Molefi Ntseki will have their work cut out if they want to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns' domestic dominance.

While Sundowns and Bidvest Wits have been successful in the league over the past six seasons since Chiefs last won the title, other clubs such as SuperSport United, Cape Town City and even Baroka FC, TTM and TS Galaxy have tasted cup glory during Amakhosi's trophyless spell.

It was Baxter who was in charge the last time the Soweto side won any silverware - the league title at the end of the 2014/ 15 season. But that won’t automatically translate to success this time around as things have changed a lot since then.

Aging squad

Chiefs' two-window Fifa transfer ban has made things harder for the club and it's probably what cost Gavin Hunt his job.

But with so many players in the Amakhosi side starting to reach the end of their careers, or at least moving past their prime, a squad overhaul should already have been in place even before the ban. Too many players in the current squad are from Baxter's squad which won the league, and six or seven years later, they will no longer have the same kind of impact.

Inexperienced youngsters

The likes of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Darrel Matsheke, Siyabonga Ngezana and Happy Mashiane have shown good promise this season. But whether they’re up to the task of taking Chiefs back into the upper echelon of SA soccer, at this stage of their careers, remains debatable.

Questionable recent transfers

It's thought that Hunt had clashed with management about which players would come on board next season, and that he didn't have the final say on who would be released.

On top of that, Chiefs have not enjoyed the best track record over the past five or so years in the transfer market.

Article continues below

Presently, they've been strongly linked with signing players such as Njabulo Ngcobo, Ruzaigh Gamildien, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Brandon Peterson, Sifiso Hlanti, Phathutshedzo Nange, Kgaogelo Sekgota and Sao Tome and Principe left-back Jardel Nazare.

With respect to these players, there should be reservations about if they are up for the task of helping to resurrect a fallen South African giant – none have been or are regulars in the national team nor have much of a record of success, with the exception of Hlanti.

A quick fix looks out of the question and the club will have to hope that their supporters show patience and support for what could be a longer-term project.