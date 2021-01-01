Why it can be tough being a Mamelodi Sundowns player

A star-studded squad with multiple quality options in each position means that there are quite a few players not getting much competitive action

While some of the Mamelodi Sundowns players are living the dream, others have to sacrifice personally for the good of the team.

From the outside looking in, one may imagine that those Sundowns players who are not regulars would be happy just being part of an all-conquering club that have firmly established themselves as the best in South Africa and amongst the top teams on the continent.

But while well paid, not many professional players are happy when they are not playing or even making the matchday squad. It’s their competitive streaks, and passion for playing, that got them to the top in the first place.

There’s also the concern of a player’s market value dropping, of him being in a weaker position in terms of salary demands at his next club when his stats don’t look good in terms of minutes played.

It certainly takes character to survive at a team like Sundowns – when a player is not playing regularly, confidence can quickly drop and self doubt can creep in. From there it can be even harder to get back into the team and there are a lot of examples of top players who signed for Sundowns but then failed to make much of an impact with the Pretoria club.

There are some players in the current squad for whom that could be a danger.

Ricardo Goss, in contention to stand in goal for Bafana Bafana and likely to represent South Africa (as an overage player) at the Olympic Games, has seen his career stagnate, having played in just two cup matches this term.

Someone like George Maluleka, touted as a big-name signing from Kaizer Chiefs, has been a bit-part player.

Others who would probably walk into most PSL teams such as club captain Hlompho Kekana, Gift Motupa, Tebogo Langerman, Kennedy Mweene and Bangaly Soumahoro, have also spent a lot of time on the sidelines.





Even someone like Aubrey Modiba, such a standout player at SuperSport United, has not managed to get regular game-time since swapping Tshwane teams.

Others who came in this season, including Siphesihle Mkhize, Khuliso Mudau and Grant Margeman have hardly played at all. Haashim Domingo, Mothobi Mvala and Brian Onyango haven’t really established themselves yet.

The next generation

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has been forced into using players from the development ranks due to the club’s transfer ban. As a result, the likes of Nkosingiphile Ncgobo, Njabulo Blom, Siyabonga Ngezana and Darrel Matsheke have had their development fast-tracked, and have flourished. It’s debatable as to whether they may have been handed as many opportunities had Hunt been able to bring in new blood.

At Sundowns, it’s only really Sphelele Mkhulise who has enjoyed decent game-time (11 league appearances), while others such as Promise Mkhuma, Musawenkosi Mdhluli and Keletso Makgalwa have rarely played.

And while patience and perseverance may pay off for some, others may well join the long list of players who have headed for the exit door prematurely at Downs.