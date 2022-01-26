Why is there no Premier League football this weekend & which games are on TV?

James Westwood
The English top-flight is temporarily shutting down following a hectic festive period

The 2021-22 Premier League festive period proved to be one of the most hectic in recent memory as the Covid-19 strain Omicron swept through English football, causing a number of postponements and forcing clubs to shut their training grounds.

Managers have had to stretch their squads to the limit to cope, but there is some reprieve this weekend as there are no fixtures scheduled to play.

Sowhy is there no Premier League football this weekend? GOAL is here to bring you everything you need to know including which games from other competitions across the globe will be on TV, if you need your football fix.

Why is there no Premier League football this weekend?

There is no Premier League football this weekend due to the start of the winter break, which was first introduced in the 2019-20 season.

The break, which had to be scrapped last season as the schedule was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic, is designed to protect players from burnout and reduce the risk of injuries.

The winter hiatus officially began on January 24, with players now taking in a much-needed rest before next week's international break.

Which football games are on this weekend & how to watch on TV?

Date

Game

Kick-off time (UK)

TV channel

Jan 28

Chile vs Argentina

00:15am

Premier Sports 1

Jan 28

Western Sydney Wanderers Women vs Adelaide United Women

8:45am

BT Sport 1

Jan 28

Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City

7:45pm

Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football

Jan 28

Ballymena United vs Cliftonville

7:45pm

BBC iPlayer

Jan 28

Morton vs Raith Rovers

7:45pm

BBC Scotland / BBC iPlayer

Jan 28

Bala Town vs Newtown

7:45pm

S4C Online

Jan 28

Nantes vs Brest

8pm

Mola TV

Jan 28

Colombia vs Peru

9pm

FreeSports

Jan 28

Venezuela vs Bolivia

10pm

Premier Sports 1

Jan 29

Brisbane Roar Women vs Melbourne City Women

6:05am

BT Sport Extra

Jan 29

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix

6:35am

BT Sport 2

Jan 29

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers

8:45am

BT Sport Extra

Jan 29

Western United vs Melbourne City

8:45am

BT Sport 2

Jan 29

Ross County vs Rangers

12:30pm

Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football

Jan 29

Gambia vs Cameroon

4pm

BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Jan 29

Eastleigh vs Chesterfield

5:20pm

BT Sport 1

Jan 29

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United

5:30pm

Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football

Jan 29

Reims vs Bastia

5:30pm

Mola TV

Jan 29

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia

7pm

Sky Sports Premier League

Jan 29

Marseille vs Montpellier

8pm

Mola TV

Jan 30

Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners

5:05am

BT Sport 1

Jan 30

Newcastle Jets Women vs Canberra United Women

5:05am

BT Sport ESPN

Jan 30

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United

7:45am

BT Sport 1

Jan 30

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht

12:30pm

Mola TV

Jan 30

Arsenal Women vs London City Lionesses

12:30pm

FA Player / BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer

Jan 30

Derby County vs Birmingham City

1:30pm

Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football

Jan 30

KAA Gent vs Antwerp

3pm

Mola TV

Jan 30

Ivory Coast / Egypt vs Morocco

4pm

Sky Sports Premier League

Jan 30

Cardiff City vs Nottingham Forest

4pm

Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football

Jan 30

Bergerac vs St-Etienne

5:30pm

Mola TV

Jan 30

Senegal vs Mali / Equatorial Guinea

7pm

BBC Two / Sky Sports Football

Jan 30

Lens vs Monaco

8pm

Mola TV

Jan 30

Kortrijk vs Club Brugge

8pm

Mola TV

Jan 30

Porto vs Maritimo

8:30pm

BT Sport 2

Supporters may not be able to get their full fix of Premier League football this weekend, but there will still be plenty of other matches at both club and international level to enjoy.

The English Football League have a full schedule of fixtures to take place across Saturday and Sunday, while action from the Scottish Premiership and leagues 1 and 2 will also continue.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United and Ross County vs Rangers will both be available to watch via Sky Sports on Saturday, while Sunday's televised fixtures on the same platform will see Derby County take on Birmingham City and Cardiff City host Nottingham Forest.

Sky Sports are also providing coverage of the Afcon quarter-finals, with Gambia vs Cameroon and Burkina Faso vs Tunisia on Saturday, while Senegal and Morocco are both set to be in action on Sunday.

For more Football on TV, bookmark our schedule here.

When is Premier League football back?

A total of 22 matches have been postponed so far this term, but the Premier League have no plans to re-arrange any of the games to take place during the winter break.

As it stands, Watford's rescheduled clash with Burnley will be the next top-flight fixture to go ahead on February 5, with it reported that a rule change is imminent that will require clubs to provide proof of four positive Covid-19 cases in order to request a postponement.

Premier League football will then resume on February 8 with Everton vs Newcastle, Burnley vs Man Utd and West Ham vs Watford.

Most other top-flight clubs will be back in action on the weekend of February 12, except for Chelsea, who won't return to domestic duty until the following week, after their trip to the United Arab Emirates for the FIFA Club World Cup.